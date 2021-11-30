The years following World War II were optimistic and prosperous. The suburbs were growing, the two-car family was becoming normal, and the public was hungry for cars. The war years shifted manufacturing from consumer goods to materiel in support of the military, and when peace broke out so, too, did opportunity.
In this fertile automotive soil, three car guys — Louis Horwitz, a former Packard dealer; Charles D. Thomas, a former Pontiac engineer; and Norman Richardson, a skilled mechanic — planted the seed of the Playboy Motor Corp. in 1947, no connection to the “lifestyle” magazine of the same name founded six years later. Or is there?
The idea was to produce a second car of sorts, capable of around-town errands and priced affordably at less than $1,000. The rather unremarkably styled small car had a single-row bench seat and featured America’s first retractable hardtop convertible as standard equipment.
The company never quite reached 100 cars, all manufactured as prototypes to drum up support and for marketing purposes, and none was originally offered for sale to the public.
Playboys were sent to all parts of the country and beyond, in hopes of attracting investors and selling dealer opportunities. The Buffalo, N.Y.-based company offered stocks in the hopes of starting full-scale production but the scandal of the Tucker automobile was still fresh in the minds of the public.
Even though there was no relation between the two independent automakers, investors shied away from Playboy, but while the Tucker controversy is still a passionate subject among aficionados of the brand, fundraising is where the similarity to Tucker ends.
Tucker automobiles are now among the most sought-after collector vehicles in the world of specialty autos, whereas the Playboy is just a footnote.
Still, a gentleman by the name of Donald Moore who owned a small garage and used car lot in Bellingham, Mass., took a chance and bought a Playboy franchise, as did around 700 other small businessmen.
Moore’s Bellingham Auto Sales bought out the remaining inventory following Playboy’s bankruptcy in 1950 and auction of the company assets, eventually acquiring 11 of the 97 cars produced, including the original prototype, the final car made and a demo unit that Mrs. Moore drove. They also got the original mahogany buck used to hammer out body panels.
Henry J. Kaiser, the industrialist who went on to bankroll Kaiser-Frazer and later bought the Jeep brand, tried to negotiate for Playboy but failed. Other Playboy assets were bought by a Chinese businessman who tried to revive the car, and Alvin Trumbull of Connecticut also tried to drum up interest in the Playboy, but both were unsuccessful.
Donald Moore’s Bellingham Auto Sales went on to become a Hudson dealer, the basis for the Sir Vival safety car I wrote about a while back, and indeed, this time capsule of a garage still owns that rare car.
Hudson eventually merged with Nash, and Bellingham Auto Sales became a Rambler dealer. Throughout these changes, the Moores remained true to Hudson, selling used Hudsons and parts to this day.
In fact, the Moores figure as long as they sell one Hudson a year and maintain their state issued car dealers’ license, that qualifies as a continuous operation making them the last active Hudson dealer in the world and still displaying the neon-illuminated Art Deco Hudson marquee.
But nothing lasts forever, and Bellingham Auto Sales is closing its doors and selling the property; the last generation of Moores who cared to remain in the car business is retiring, and along with them, the last Hudson dealership and their brief dalliance with Playboy.
As for that other Playboy, it seems a woman who worked for Playboy Motor Cars back when they were shutting down suggested to her son’s friend, Hugh Hefner, that he use the name for his new magazine.
Hugh, however, never owned or drove a Playboy car.
