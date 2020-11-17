There was an election recently, in case you haven’t been conscious, and that’s about as far into the cesspool of politics that I’m willing to publicly wade. But ballots are also a convenient way to get voters to weigh in on other issues, including proposed laws and initiatives.
Massachusetts included one such measure during this recent election cycle that was closely watched by the automotive world. It involved an ongoing controversy known as the “right to repair,” a catchphrase that encompasses a struggle between consumers and auto manufacturers regarding access to proprietary diagnostic and repair information and, increasingly, software and programming.
On the surface, both sides are easily defined. Manufacturers want to keep information to themselves — in this case, information generated by your vehicle, thereby forcing consumers to have their vehicles serviced and repaired through the dealership network.
Their contention is they are better equipped to care for the vehicles they produce. However, dealer parts and service departments offer a significant source of income for the franchisee, maybe more of an income stream than sales themselves.
Consumers, on the other hand, benefit from choices, creating incentive that keeps prices and customer service competitive. Independent shops also offer convenience and selection.
If you had to rely only on a new car dealer to service your car around here, you would have just a few choices depending on the specific make of your vehicle, unless you wanted to travel a significant distance for maintenance or problems.
Automotive consumers in the Commonwealth thought this topic was put to rest back in 2012, when similar legislation nearly made it to the ballot. Then a compromise was reached prior to voting so the law never reached the citizens to decide. But eight years is a long time in the world of technology, and newer systems in vehicles brought the fight back to the forefront.
Telematics — data that’s collected and transmitted to a server for use in diagnosing and repairing vehicles — are prevalent in newer cars and the key component in the latest effort by the Alliance for Automotive Innovation, a consortium of just about every car manufacturer doing business in America, which spent millions on their campaign to try stop the law from passing.
So, how do auto manufacturing conglomerates convince customers that it’s in their best interest to have limited choices and less convenience? One popular method widely used of late is fear. Not fear of incompetence on the part of independent shops, but fear for personal safety and data protection.
Telematics are transmitted wirelessly, and the Coalition for Safe and Secure Data, another group backed by auto manufacturers, floated the concern that unscrupulous independent mechanics would steal private information generated by cars and use it to commit heinous criminal acts. At one point in the debate, their website claimed, “It will allow these people to access very detailed information, including how, when and where a person drives. From this information, a third party, such as a sexual predator, could stalk and/or harm victims by exploiting insecure transmissions of vehicle information.”
Presumably only dealerships can be trusted with this information, which is so sensitive even a vehicle’s owner shouldn’t be privy to it, and while there are most certainly dodgy technicians out there, it’s ridiculous to assume none is employed at a dealership. I’m no tech security expert, but it seems to me if these consortiums were that concerned over this data being misused they could have invested the millions of dollars they spent fighting this law into beefing up security of their systems.
In the end, 75 percent of voters of Massachusetts decided to pass the ambiguously worded law, in effect allowing independent repair shops and vehicle owners access to the information necessary to diagnose and repair vehicles. This amendment to the 2012 law gives Massachusetts one of the strongest protections against manufacturers monopolizing auto data collection.
The law will require automakers to install a standard open data platform starting with model year 2022 vehicles that will allow access to telematics by owners and independent facilities. While this law is unique to Massachusetts, it’s considered a bellwether and likely will become a model for a national standard.
Eric and Michelle Meltzer own and operate Fryeburg Motors, a licensed, full-service automotive sales and service facility at 299 Main St. in Fryeburg, Maine. More than a business, cars are a passion, and they appreciate anything that drives, rides, floats or flies.
