Ten years ago, around this time, I pitched the idea of an automotive column to the then-editor of this newspaper.

The late Bart Bachman asked me to submit a piece as an example. Really? He wanted me to write something? I wasn’t sure it would go much beyond a quick email and a concept. OK, I had done some writing in college and even majored in journalism for a semester, between engineering and undecided, so it being December, I put together a column on winter preparation for your car with some driving tips for good measure.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.