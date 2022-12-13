Ten years ago, around this time, I pitched the idea of an automotive column to the then-editor of this newspaper.
The late Bart Bachman asked me to submit a piece as an example. Really? He wanted me to write something? I wasn’t sure it would go much beyond a quick email and a concept. OK, I had done some writing in college and even majored in journalism for a semester, between engineering and undecided, so it being December, I put together a column on winter preparation for your car with some driving tips for good measure.
To my surprise, he published it. Bart then asked me to come up with a name for a regular column, and “Wheels” seemed to capture the vibe.
What began as a biweekly column evolved into a weekly piece and a decade later, here we are.
I’ve been fortunate to have an outlet for my ramblings and the flexibility to write whatever comes to mind, related to the world of transportation. I’ve been known to stretch those boundaries a bit, but I hope my column has been entertaining and maybe a little educational.
I’ve been a car guy my whole life.
I met my wife of 32 years, partner and bestie when I was working at a Porsche, Audi, VW dealership in Natick, Mass., (they also sold Lotus and Laforza — how many remember that brand?) in 1987, while going to college nights.
I fixed her diesel Rabbit in the cold parking lot after hours, and the rest is history.
Cars, trucks and motorcycles have always been a passion and a hobby, but more than that, they provided fun and added to the household income while raising a family.
Today, it would be a side hustle flipping cars, but back then it was doing what I knew and enjoyed and being fortunate enough to make a few extra bucks in the process.
Fryeburg Motors was the culmination of a lifetime spent dabbling in the field and helping others achieve their automotive dreams before I chose to pursue the opportunity to dive in full-time.
Much has changed over the past decade. Trucks and SUVs have gradually displaced cars. Small engines with timing belts begat engines with timing chains. Turbochargers have replaced large-displacement engines reducing the number of cylinders along with the mindset that there’s no substitute for cubic inches.
Vehicles in general have become more reliable, though as they’ve become more tech-laden, manufacturers reeled in their proprietary software, forcing legislation to allow independent shops to have access to vital information.
Gas prices are still a yoyo, but they don’t seem to fall as far or as often as they used to. Diesel, though less refined than gasoline, improbably costs more than gas, and leading manufacturers like Volkswagen have abandoned a future of diesel engine refinement in favor of electric propulsion.
In fact, diesel was the choice of fuel for most motor vehicles around the world, but is falling out of favor as cities and entire nations put limits or bans on new internal combustion engine sales.
For all the changes and improvements, we continue to struggle with some basics. Cars and trucks still ride on a cushion of air that can catastrophically vacate a tire and leave us stranded with surprising swiftness.
Batteries die when it’s cold and inconvenient, and starters and fuel pumps can fail without warning. Roads heave and crumble and punish suspension components while the silent killer of all things metal, the tin worm or rust, still corrodes the strongest steels turning a once-shiny vehicle to dust, given enough time, moisture and salt. As Neil Young aptly put it, “Rust never sleeps.”
In hindsight, the past 10 years were bumpy but not turbulent, while the next 10 years could prove to be disruptive to the automotive world.
Paradigm shifts to electric vehicles by every major auto manufacturer and a bunch no one ever heard of should stretch the limits of an already slim charging infrastructure and will no doubt prove the vulnerabilities of supply chains as they pertain to battery production.
But through it all, our mobile society will adapt and roll on. For my part, I’ll be around to tell you about it. Here’s to a decade of smooth roads and fast charging.
Eric and Michelle Meltzer own and operate Fryeburg Motors, a licensed, full-service automotive sales and service facility at 26 Portland St. in Fryeburg, Maine. More than a business, cars are a passion, and they appreciate anything that drives, rides, floats or flies. For more, email fryeburgmotors@gmail.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.