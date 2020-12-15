Living in a rural area, we co-habitate with critters of the wild on a daily basis. Avoiding large animals on the road and keeping small ones out of our homes and barns is a never-ending chore. It’s not that we don’t like or appreciate the variety of life that dwells in our midst — it’s an issue of safety, theirs and ours. A deer or moose can cause an amazing amount of damage to a vehicle and its occupants when struck by that vehicle, and no one wants to cause indiscriminate death or injury to a defenseless animal.
Aside from the obvious dangers of roaming wildlife capable of turning a speeding car into a pile of bent metal, there are smaller, perhaps more fragile members of the food chain just as able to wreak havoc on the machines of mankind. Mice, chipmunks, squirrels and the like also enjoy your warm, comfortable vehicle, and this year we’ve seen quite a bit of invasive activity.
Vehicles in general have become more stationary due to COVID-related travel restrictions, and perhaps this is the driving factor in the proliferation of critters in cars. It doesn’t seem to matter whether a vehicle is parked inside, outdoors or under cover, our furry little friends find their way in and cause their own special kind of damage as they take advantage of synthetic material availability with which to build their nests.
Plastic engine covers meant to bring an aesthetic to the business end of propulsion also offers numerous spaces for small creatures to reside. Noise and heat insulation used on firewalls and the underside of hood panels offers loose filling and bedding, just the right amount of cushion for the reclining chipmunk to enjoy his stash of acorns. Proof is often found upon removal of a shroud or simply opening the hood and looking in corners by the windshield cowl.
When semi-protected spaces aren’t sufficient, the enterprising mouse might enjoy exploring fresh air passages leading to the cabin pollen or air filter, a unit designed to cleanse exterior air as it enters the passenger compartment.
Maybe it was years of conditioning in lab mazes that imprinted the ability of mice to navigate confusing passages, but they have been known to get into the blower fan and climate control ductwork with relative ease. This is frequently confirmed when engaging the blower fan and hearing what sound like acorns rattling around — often because there actually are acorns rattling around in there. The blower fan looks very similar to a hamster wheel, ironically, though this cage runs at considerably higher speeds and, when not jammed with nuts and insulation, can lead to the demise of its tiny occupant. Death by exercise, a horrible thought for the couch potato in me.
Other life-threatening devices found within the workings of the automotive climate control are the blend doors. These are the flaps that are actuated when you change the settings of the airflow such as defrost or vent or recirculate. Picture a maze with moving walls. Even the acclimated field mouse can be caught unaware when the driver engages the defroster. Unfortunately, the eventual demise of an unwelcome visitor will lead to the smell of decomposition as our unwitting friend fades from this world. Add to the offensive odor, the effects of heat, which is the very product these ducts transport, and you have the recipe for a stinky ride indeed.
Unless the blower motor burns out after becoming wedged with debris, the issues involving pests typically manifest themselves as a nuisance or stench, but problems can escalate quickly with the help of our furry tenants. Fibrous insulation isn’t the only attractive material to rodents. Wire insulation and interior fabrics and foam are common targets for chewing critters. Plastic-wrapped wire acts to protect the current-carrying strands, preventing all sorts of electrical problems, from simple short circuits to burnt-out modules controlling multiple accessories.
And if those sharp little teeth aren’t destructive enough, both ends of a rodent can inflict harm. The urine of these small mammals is quite corrosive and can cause its own plethora of problems for a vehicle's electrical components.
By now, it should be pretty obvious to the reader that cars and critters don’t mix, but how to keep them out is a problem without a specific solution. Although vehicles that are parked for extended periods present a more challenging concern, cars driven daily can still be subject to infiltration by persistent pests.
A quick search on the internet reveals everything from targeted treatments to old wives’ tales that are rumored to repel rodents. Mothballs, drier sheets, balsam scent and essential mint oil sprayed around a car are said to help, though your results may vary. Personally, I’ve never found a single prevention that works well enough to recommend.
Car bags, which are like fully enclosed sleeping bags for cars, have been successful for some, but the vehicle needs to be perfectly dry and stored indoors, and considering the effort necessary to be effective, useful for long-term storage only.
The short short days of winter are upon us, and all creatures, great and small are looking to get out of the cold. Let’s hope they find shelter in the woods rather than your wheels.
Eric and Michelle Meltzer own and operate Fryeburg Motors, a licensed, full-service automotive sales and service facility at 299 Main St. in Fryeburg, Maine. More than a business, cars are a passion, and they appreciate anything that drives, rides, floats or flies.
