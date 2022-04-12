You might not recognize the name of Emil Jellinek, but he made some pretty significant contributions to early motoring. One of three brothers, Emil wasn’t a particularly good student, nor very intellectual, though his two brothers went on to become distinguished university professors.
Emil was born in 1853 and spent time as a racing car owner and driver. He also spent time as a diplomat due to his family’s influence, eventually settling back in Austria where he was born. Vienna is where he and his wife had their third child and first daughter, Adrienne Manuela Ramona Jellinek, known as Mercedes.
Emil raced cars in Nice, on the French Rivera, where he spent winters, and called his team by his daughter’s nickname, driving under the pseudonym Monsieur Mercedes to conceal his identity. He also began selling cars, including Daimler Motoren Gesellschaft or DMG to the European elite who vacationed in Nice.
With his racing experience, Emil visited the company’s designers, Gottlieb Daimler and Wilhelm Maybach, in Stuttgart, and sent them notes with suggestions and complaints about their vehicles, eventually joining the board of directors at DMG, where he was recognized for his talent in marketing strategy.
Emil was a staunch supporter of racing as a way to sell cars, insisting “racing will make a name for a factory and a brand.” He pushed DMG to innovate, saying, “If I can’t get any more out of an automobile than out of a horse and carriage, then I might as well travel by horse again!”
Jellinek convinced DMG to develop a new kind of car with a low center of gravity and a lightweight powerful engine, stating, “I am not interested in today’s car or tomorrow’s — I want the car of the day after tomorrow!”
Indeed, this new car was fast and well-proportioned, and Emil insisted it carry his daughter’s nickname. The new Daimler-Mercedes was introduced in 1900, with an impressive 35 horsepower engine. It is often regarded as the first modern automobile at a time when the standard Daimler model was capable of around 8 horsepower.
Also in 1900, the sons of Gorlieb Daimler, Paul and Adolf, came up with the gold three-pointed star logo. It was inspired by a symbol their father used to mark family postcards and eventually became silver and adopted the circular border that still represents the Mercedes brand.
In 1901, Jellinek entered the Daimler-Mercedes in each of the several different racing events held during Nice Week, and the car won each event. Paul Meyan, director of the French Automobile Club, declared, “We have entered the Mercedes Era.”
The name Mercedes was officially trademarked by DMG on Sept. 26, 1902, to be used on their entire line of automobiles.
With the success of the Mercedes automobile, in 1903 and at the age of 50, Emil legally added his daughter’s name to his surname to become Emil Jellinek-Mercedes. He would go on to sign his name EJ Mercedes, remarking, “This is probably the first time that a father has taken his daughter’s name.”
Wilhelm Maybach left DMG in 1907, which was a blow to Emil, who frequently worked closely with him on ideas and improvements to the cars. By 1908, the leadership at DMG had grown tired of Emil’s constant demands and although their relationship sold a great many automobiles for DMG and made Jellinek-Mercedes a millionaire, the two parted ways.
Emil dabbled in real estate in France, acquiring hotels, Villas and casinos, and continued in diplomatic circles, marrying a second time to a French woman, Anaise.
At the outbreak of World War I, Emil’s native Austria charged his wife with espionage at the same time that France charged him with the same crime. The couple fled to Geneva, Switzerland, where Emil died in 1918 at the age of 64, forfeiting all his properties to the French government.
Until the end, he remained an enthusiast of automotive engineering and design.
Unfortunately, World War I was not kind to Mercedes, either. She married an Austrian baron and they had two children together. The war ruined them financially, and Mercedes was forced to beg on the streets to survive. After she left her first husband, she married Baron Rudolph von Weigl, whose title was more impressive than his wealth, of which he had none. Mercedes died in 1929 at the age of 39 of bone cancer.
Karl Benz of Benz & Cie and DMG merged in 1926 to become Mercedes-Benz and produced around 7,000 cars in 1927. Mercedes-Benz was led by parent corporation Daimler AG and at one time merged with Chrysler to become the short-lived Daimler-Chrysler.
In February of 2022, shareholders of Daimler AG overwhelmingly voted to rename the corporation the Mercedes-Benz Group AG. The commercial truck division continues as Daimler Truck Holding AG.
Long after most have forgotten Emil Jellinek and his daughter “Mercedes” Adrienne Manuela Ramona Jellinek, the automotive empire he helped create and the name he bestowed on them both lives on.
Eric and Michelle Meltzer own and operate Fryeburg Motors, a licensed, full-service automotive sales and service facility at 26 Portland St. in Fryeburg, Maine. More than a business, cars are a passion, and they appreciate anything that drives, rides, floats or flies. For more, email fryeburgmotors@gmail.com.
