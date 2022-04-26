Detroit has seen its share of growth and decline. The once-thriving heart of a mighty automotive empire, the city has slid into decay over the years as industry en mass has made its exit, leaving behind the ghosts of now-silent factories.
Broken windows like empty eyes gaze hopelessly over a dystopian wasteland. The skeletons of massive machines wear the insults of vandal’s graffiti, and heartless scrappers unceremoniously tear out every shred of value from these once-proud institutions.
What remains has become little more than a headache for urban planners and community leaders who now refer to this blight as “ruin porn” as they attract urban explorers who chronicle their adventures in trespassing on dedicated YouTube channels. Further exacerbating the issue are society’s forgotten who also congregate in these massive structures bringing their own social and sanitary turmoil.
I recently mentioned the sprawling Packard Motor Co. assembly complex, which barely survives in ruin in Detroit. Owners have come and gone, never fully realizing its potential and the city has foreclosed on the property. A Detroit News article stated a new owner, likely a developer, should be announced soon but it’s a familiar refrain. Now on the chopping block is the former American Motors Corp. headquarters barely 10 miles to the west.
Originally built in 1926-27 as a factory and office complex for Kelvinator appliances, the factory was expanded in the 1940s to accommodate the growing Nash-Kelvinator Corp. During World War II, Sikorsky contracted with Nash, and by 1944, some 262 helicopters were finished and tested at a small airport behind the plant.
In 1954, Nash merged with Hudson to become American Motors Corp. and they adopted the facility as their world headquarters. The 57-acre, 1.46-million-square-foot complex served through 1975 when Chrysler bought AMC and moved their Dodge pickup and Jeep engineering center there. That group operated until 2009 when the final 900 employees were vacated and the facility was put up for sale for $10 million.
A local businessman named Terry Williams purchased the historic complex for $2.3 million in 2010 with plans to convert the factory into a treatment center for kids with autism, or so he claimed. Unfortunately, the new owner had a nefarious past with a history of, ironically, stealing and stripping cars on a large scale.
When he turned his attention to the former AMC headquarters, he callously removed anything of value, leaving exposed hazardous materials and violating the Clean Air Act, for which he went to prison in 2013. The property was then seized and sold at auction for $500 and $232,000 in back taxes, but the sale was never realized, and the buildings remain abandoned and exposed to the elements.
Five miles south of the old AMC headquarters lies the enormous Ford River Rouge complex. Once encompassing 2,000 acres of bottomland, the factory produced all manner of materiel during World War II as well as, of course, cars for Ford Motor Co.
Like the Packard plant, the Rouge complex was designed by Albert Kahn and was the crown jewel of Ford production facilities. During the mid-1980s, Ford gave up ownership of the river frontage and about 45 percent of the original land breaking off glass and steel production at the Rouge into independent entities.
In time and like most manufacturing in Detroit, globalization and efficiency scales broke down the central manufacturing model, and by 1997, the only vehicle being made at the River Rouge plant was the Ford Mustang.
Still, with the writing on the wall, the workers and the union decided not to let the heritage of the massive complex die. Ford committed to modernizing the plant, making it more efficient and eco-friendly. Maybe because the Rouge plant never actually closed or suffered disuse, the retrofitting was successful. Today, more than 6,000 workers are employed there, where 600 of the original 2,000 acres were retained, and the complex has been rebranded the Ford Rouge Center.
Other revitalization projects are also underway in the Motor City. The former General Motors corporate headquarters, a historic 1922 neoclassical skyscraper, has been reinvented and rehabilitated as Cadillac Place, with modern offices as well as opportunities for other uses.
Similarly, Michigan Central Station, an iconic but crumbling Detroit landmark and historic railroad terminal, has been purchased by Ford Motor and rejuvenated. As Detroit’s new mobility innovation district, its purpose is to “serve as an open platform for partnerships, bringing together innovators, established brands, educators, policymakers, foundations and investors in a dynamic urban ecosystem to co-create mobility solutions that can help make the world better, more accessible for everyone.” Sure beats ruin porn.
Eric and Michelle Meltzer own and operate Fryeburg Motors, a licensed, full-service automotive sales and service facility at 26 Portland St. in Fryeburg, Maine. More than a business, cars are a passion, and they appreciate anything that drives, rides, floats or flies. For more, email fryeburgmotors@gmail.com.
