No matter what you’re driving one thing you have in common with your fellow motorists is a VIN, or vehicle identification number. VINs have been around in one form or another since car manufacturers cared to mark their buggies though, in the early days, a simple serial number was typical.
Around 1954, American automakers started using sequential numbers to identify their vehicles though each manufacturer used their own system. Most early VINs were stamped on the frame and some used the engine serial number which caused issues when an engine was swapped or changed. Other producers placed their vehicle data plate on an easily removable component like the door side of a door jam or affixed to an inner glove box lid which could lead to confusion when simple body repairs were made.
As time went on, American manufacturers began to incorporate a variety of data into the lengthening VIN and included coding for model year, vehicle model, assembly plant, engine, transmission and body style along with a sequential production number or serial number, while many foreign automakers simply assigned an engine and serial number as the VIN.
In 1969, a law was passed that required VINs to be visible and in in 1977, ISO — International Organization for Standardization proposed a 17 digit VIN that has since become the standard throughout the world and in 1981, the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration — NHTSA adopted this standard with one difference.
As anyone who has tried to read their VIN aloud realizes they are indeed 17 digits long consisting of an alphanumeric string containing the digits 1 though 9 and letters A through Z except letters “O”, “I”, and “q” which could be confused with the numbers zero, one, and nine.
As for the rest of the VIN there is a method to the madness. The first three positions of the VIN is the WMI or World Manufacturing Identifier and denotes the region or country and manufacturer and the WMI can be numbers, letters, or both. For example, if the first digit is 1, 4, or 5 it was built in the U.S. The second digit is the manufacturer so G means General Motors and F is Ford. The third digit is a more specific model; 1G1 is a U.S. built Chevy passenger car and 1FT is a U.S. built Ford truck.
The next sequence of characters, 4 through 8 is the VDS or Vehicle Descriptor Section. There is some leeway given to manufacturers in this section and some include specifics like engine, trim, safety systems and transmission although fewer vehicles are available with optional transmissions now, especially the manual variety. Individual manufacturers have their use and sequence for the VDS.
The big difference between the ISO and NHTSA standards is the 9th digit. ISO extends their VDS section to include the ninth digit while NHTSA as well as Canada mandates the ninth digit as a “check” digit. This is a randomly generated number or letter “X” intended to ensure against typographical errors, theft and fraud, and verifies the authenticity of the rest of the VIN. The idea is that only the government and manufacturer know what that digit is supposed to be so trying to reproduce that string of numbers without knowing the check digit will give away the inaccuracy.
Characters 10 through 17 is the VIS or Vehicle Identification Section. The 10th digit is the model year and the 11th is the assembly plant. 12 through 17 is a numeric serial number unique to the vehicle.
The VIN must be visible through the windshield and is located on a tag on the top of the dashboard, driver’s side. There are also several other places it might be located including several places under the hood or on a door post, pillar or trunk tag. The title will also list the VIN and ties the actual vehicle to the legal ownership. Most dealership paperwork like the bill of sale and manufacturer window sticker lists the VIN along with insurance and registration documents.
The VIN can be considered the vehicle’s DNA or fingerprint, unique to a specific vehicle and is used by any entity referring to a specific vehicle. It is this identifier that makes vehicle history reports like CarFax possible. Several VIN decoders are available online and through various apps that can break down the VIN and give you the information contained therein.
The standard VIN will be aroud for a while. In 2008, the NHTSA amended the rule that allows the current 17 character VIN, mandating its use for at least an additional 30 years.
Eric and Michelle Meltzer own and operate Fryeburg Motors, a licensed, full-service automotive sales and service facility at 299 Main St. in Fryeburg, Maine. More than a business, cars are a passion, and they appreciate anything that drives, rides, floats or flies.
