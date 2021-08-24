The automobile has evolved over time, and along with it, the dealerships that sell them.
They were originally located in heavily populated and densely developed metropolitan areas to take advantage of consumer foot traffic and streetcar commuters, as these pedestrians were the future of car ownership.
Early auto dealerships frequently took the place of multiple smaller storefronts with their need for garage space and a large footprint. Architectural and design details were integral to these early structures, making the rare occurrence of purchasing an automobile a special occasion and attracting the attention of the public.
The 1930s brought the Art Deco style to cars and dealerships alike, and many of the classical design flourishes of the buildings gave way to streamlining and neon lighting, catching the eye of the passerby who now traveled at speed as the automobile became more ubiquitous.
Still, some of the ornamentation remained. Next time you’re driving by 300 Forest Ave. (Route 302) in Portland, look at the top of the building and notice that at the center peak of the roof line is a medallion of the Studebaker script banner, diagonally across the relief of a spoked wheel, embellishing the facade.
This logo was in use by Studebaker from 1912-35 and adorned the onetime E. Hansen Studebaker dealership once located in that very building.
In 1947, while car dealerships were still unique and impressive statements for the franchisee, Frank Lloyd Wright, the prolific architect and designer of noteworthy mid-century modern structures such as Fallingwater and the Guggenheim museum in New York, was commissioned to renovate a service station and car dealership for Roy Wetmore in Detroit.
The design included spiraling ramps, ample use of glass and concrete, and a cantilevered display platform, all signature FLW elements. Unfortunately, despite some interior upgrades to plan, the overall project was never carried to fruition. Though the building stands today, a hodgepodge of styles that never came close to its potential historical significance, lost under garish signage and unassuming features.
As the science of selling cars became more mainstream, larger glass windows became a dealership staple. In 1948, General Motors published a 160-page book, "Planning Automobile Dealer Properties," which laid out the ideal car dealership and the reasons behind the design elements.
Every detail was covered, including the best angle to park a car so passing traffic would notice due to the field of vision of a motorist as opposed to a city-based store, where pedestrians on sidewalks would have a different point of view; why showrooms with corner glass walls were more effective than flat glass walls; siting a building to take advantage of the sun and its angles; curved glass panes versus slim angular glazing; office layouts; used car areas; and shop space were also covered, among the many aspects of the book.
Large glass walls would remain a consistent design element at dealerships, while bolder features and colors would define branding.
White is often chosen, characterizing bright spaces and lending the best illumination to the display models.
Sales desks are now in the open to give a sense of transparency when conducting financing and transactions, perhaps separated subtly from the glossy showroom floor by a carpeting transition, while soft lighting hues provide a calming mood.
Opulent structures have given way to boxy glass housings. Manufacturers count on rebranding and remodeling their dealership networks maybe every 10 years — at the expense of the dealer — and no longer design or build for the long term. Like most franchises, the look of the buildings, grounds and signage needs to reflect and conjure an image that represents the brand.
While most dealerships these days are typically blocky structures with sleek facades of silver or white square or rectangle panels, some contain unique design elements. But all feature their logo prominently.
Chrysler/Dodge/Jeep/Ram dealerships often have a central tall palladium window above the entry door, while Chevrolet dealers have an entryway framed in GM blue with an obvious bow-tie emblem displayed.
The Ford blue oval and script define Ford dealers, while BMW dealers feature their roundel. Volvo displays its blue accent with its letters spelled out, and Toyota goes with its red stylized “T.”
Subaru is back to blue with its namesake constellation logo, and more blue defines Honda, which displays a bottom-heavy “H.” Without naming them all, it’s safe to say there is no mistaking one brand dealership for another despite their obvious similarities.
The days of walking into a palatial car dealership and experiencing driving off the showroom floor in a shiny new steed are over, replaced by the homogenized drudgery of financing a vehicle with the same terms as yesterday’s housing purchase in a hermetically sealed, climate-controlled glass box. Makes me wonder if we’ve really evolved.
Eric and Michelle Meltzer own and operate Fryeburg Motors, a licensed, full-service automotive sales and service facility at 299 Main St. in Fryeburg, Maine. More than a business, cars are a passion, and they appreciate anything that drives, rides, floats or flies.
