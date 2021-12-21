A few years ago, I wrote about old St. Nicholas, out there in his open sleigh flying rooftop to rooftop on Christmas Eve, shoulder to the wind, teeth chattering in the frosty night air.
I thought, there must be a better way for poor Santa Claus to get around. Despite tradition and the magic of the season, surely Santa has reached the point in his life where he might prefer a modern form of transportation for comfort and convenience, especially when cruising around the world.
After a long night of rooftop rallying, navigating from memory and protected from the elements only by a threadbare red suit, it seems unlikely he wouldn’t prefer dropping into a plush, leather-free, vegan-friendly, bio-based recycled, ergonomically correct, fully bolstered captain’s chair. From it, he could program the voice-activated on-board navigation to autonomous driving mode or autopilot and let the GPS "guide his sleigh tonight."
Rudolph might like to ride with his head out the window for a change, chilly night air whistling through his antlers.
On second thought, the aerodynamic buffeting and wind would wreak havoc with the fully automatic multi-zone climate control.
My, how times have changed in just a few years. In my last proposal for Santa’s updated sleigh, I envisioned a small-displacement, high-output turbocharged engine coupled to a multi-speed automatic transmission and all-wheel drive, of course.
But the terms would just about be up on Santa’s lease, so it’s time to make some tough decisions. Turn it in and upgrade? Or buy out the lease and keep it?
In this crazy automotive market, St. Nick could probably sell his latest sled for a pretty penny, riding the wave of limited inventory and the microchip supply shortage. He might even take advantage of some incentives and get himself into an electric sleigh.
Maybe that’s the ticket, a new EV! A rig like that won’t disturb the silent night and the eco-friendly ride doesn’t emit exhaust fumes to set off the carbon monoxide detectors.
Santa’s no stranger to batteries. He’s been hauling them around in his sack for years. He’s even been known to forget the correct-sized cells for the synthesized percussion rock 'n' roll drum set until well out of range. Any parent who has dealt with the alphabet soup of battery sizes can sympathize with Santa, but his background in copper top and pink bunny energy supplies should set him up well for choosing an appropriate multi-cell, lithium-ion, warp drive power cell from the wide array of EV offerings coming dropping daily.
Rivian has been focusing on trucks — maybe it can come up with just the custom EV for St. Nick. Perhaps a wildly angular cybertruck from auto disrupter Tesla could carry that sleigh vibe into the future. There’s always the best-selling truck in America, electrified, the Ford F150 Lightning. Or maybe a rugged GMC Hummer EV would be up to the task.
It sounds good when the elves bookmark the various websites and custom-build order forms on Santa’s tablet, but of course there’s that nagging infrastructure issue.
I mean, there are plenty of charging stations along major highway corridors and in metropolitan areas as long as they’re not blocked by a gas-powered car driver — ICEing as it’s known — when an Internal Combustion Engine (ICE ... get it?) driver intentionally blocks a charger by parking in its space, a move sure to get the inconsiderate motorist on Santa’s naughty list. But fast chargers are rarer than partridge in a pear tree around here.
It would definitely be embarrassing to have Santa’s new sleigh teetering on the edge of a snowy roof, hazard signals dimly flashing the last few wisps of energy from the battery pack while poor ol’ St. Nick scrambles for an extension cord, nervously checking his watch as his delivery schedule slips past the point of no return, ignoring Rudolph’s eye rolls and “I told ya so” glances.
There aren’t enough chocolate chip cookies and milk in the neighborhood to occupy Santa’s downtime while the electrons flow through that Level 1 charging cord as slow as the molasses in Mrs. Claus’ kitchen.
Maybe Mr. Claus, like many of the drivers I speak to up here in the north, just aren’t ready for fully plug-in EVs, which is just as well since the transition will take time.
Besides, after a long Christmas Eve of gift-giving and perhaps a little imbibing, there’s nothing quite as comforting as a well-worn sleigh seat and 12 trusty DRDs (Designated Reindeer) who know the way home.
Eric and Michelle Meltzer own and operate Fryeburg Motors, a licensed, full-service automotive sales and service facility at 26 Portland St. in Fryeburg, Maine. More than a business, cars are a passion, and they appreciate anything that drives, rides, floats or flies.
