HARRISBURG, Pa. — USDA’s National Agricultural Statistics Service will send the Hemp Production and Disposition Inquiry to over 1,000 Northeastern state producers on Jan. 19.

This follows NASS’ 2021 Hemp Acreage and Production survey. Like the 2021 questionnaire, this year’s survey will collect information on the total planted and harvested area, yield, production, and value of hemp in the United States in 2022.

