CONWAY — Cathedral Ledge Distillery began making its first batch of certified handcrafted organic spirits last week and hopes to be open its tasting room in a few weeks, say its owners and head distiller.
“We started making our first vodka the third week in November,” said Christopher Burk during a guided tour of the facility, accompanied by wife (and co-owner) Tracy, dog Belle and head distiller James McCoy.
With general contractors L.A. Drew of Intervale having finished the site work and finish work, the timbers for the post-and-beam facility were raised by Richard and son Christopher Krouse of Arundel, Maine.
The distillery is located at 3340 White Mountain Highway in North Conway, just south of the Local Grocer and Table+Tonic Restaurant.
Conditionally approved by the Conway Planning Board last December, work began on the 4,967-square-foot distillery with tasting room in late February and was completed in October. The architectural work was performed by Michael Couture.
“We will be distilling a selection of vodkas, gins and a new-make whiskey in the coming weeks. We anticipate that our first vodka will be bottled by early December, and we will open our doors as soon as the first bottling is complete. We can’t wait to welcome everyone to our distillery and tasting room,” Burk said.
A veteran financial analyst, based in nearby Denmark, Maine, Burk said he and Tracy were looking for a new challenge following the graduation of the youngest of their three sons from high school last year.
“I think very highly of our New England agrarian heritage, and doing this is connected to that heritage. It seemed natural to house the distillery in a barn,” said Burk.
As a certified organic distillery, the new business will use certified organic ingredients. The ground floor of the two-story structure measures 3,472 square feet, with a 1,000 square foot tasting room that affords glass-walled views to the gleaming distillery vats.
The vodka will basically come from a blend of corn and wheat; the whiskeys and bourbons will have more corn, with bourbons having a dose of rye to give it “some bite,” Burk said.
“The process of making a gin starts the same as a vodka, and then once you’ve made what’s called a ‘neutral spirit;’ then you reintroduce flavors through botanicals, largely juniper but a handful of others,” Burk said.
McCoy is a University of Vermont graduate with a food sciences undergraduate degree with a minor in chemistry who received his master’s of science degree in brewing and distilling at Heriot-Watt University in Edinburgh, Scotland.
During the tour, Burk pointed out how the pot still was set up for a whiskey run. “With the pot still, the steam goes up and over the pipes all the way around the frame and into these two thicker diameter columns with the temperature probes on them,” he said. “They’re called condensers and you run cold water through them and it makes the vapor condense back into liquid form and it then goes through that glass device, called a parrot, where we measure alcohol content, and then it drips into our spirit safe.”
Burk said everything has to be tracked for the U.S. Department of the Treasury’s Alcohol, Tobacco, Tax and Trade Bureau, the state Liquor Commission and the NH Department of Agriculture, Markets and Food.’
“You keep records of what is being cleaned, what’s being stored, what’s being transferred. It’s all recorded for the government every month,” Burk said.
The distillery will start out with vodka and gin and will eventually be making its own whiskey and bourbons. They are using water from the North Conway Water Precinct, which gets its water from one of New England’s best aquifers.
“Depending on what you’re making, you put different grains in: they all have some malted barley which in addition to adding flavor, has naturally occurring enzymes which help to break down starches to sugars, making it easier for the yeast to consume them,” said Burk.
Downstairs, along the walls of the distillery are bags of grain, the starting ingredients for the distillery: corn, wheat, rye and malted barley.
The upstairs houses yet to be filled American oak barrels and crates of 100 percent post-consumer recycled bottles awaiting the labels, one of the last steps needed for the locally distilled products.
Burk said he expects to have their spirits available in local restaurants and through many of the New Hampshire Liquor Commission’s Liquor & Wine Outlets.
However, COVID-19 has impacted everything, and Cathedral Ledge Distillery is no exception. The Burks underscored that the distillery is not a place to hang out for hours, watching television or dining: It’s a tasting room. “It is not a bar or a restaurant; it’s a tasting room. We don’t plan on having an overhead TV or to be serving food,” said Burk, pointing out the tables where customers safely distanced will be spaced apart.
As at Tamworth Distilling in Tamworth Village,
customers will be able to sample a flight of up to five spirits, each served as a half-ounce tasting.
Bottles of spirits will be available for purchase along with T-shirts, sweatshirts and other merchandise, which Tracy is overseeing.
The couple has three sons: Jonathan, Owen and Ethan, all Fryeburg Academy graduates.
Tracy and Christopher met at Boston College.
“My wife and I have spent a lot of time over the years hiking, biking and skiing in the valley; one of our sons is a rock climber who has climbed White Horse and Cathedral Ledge during his many International Mountain Equipment led outings, so we feel at home here,” said Burk. “We think North Conway is a year-round tourist center, and we are excited to be opening our business here.”
Hours will generally be noon-5 p.m,. perhaps extended on the weekends. For more information, go to cathedralledgedistillery.com or call (603) 730-5696. To book tours, email info@cathedralledgedistillery.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.