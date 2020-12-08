CONWAY — The White Mountain Board of Realtors raised $4,750 to ensure that local families in the Mount Washington Valley had a Happy Thanksgiving.
“Donations increased by over 58 percent this year from local Realtors and affiliate members, including home inspectors, insurance agents, mortgage lenders, attorneys, title companies and other local businesses associated with the real estate industry in the valley," said Bernadette Donohue of Badger Realty in North Conway.
In September, the New Hampshire Food Bank reported that since the COVID-19 pandemic began, approximately 1 in 7 men, women and children in New Hampshire have become food insecure, meaning they do not know when or where their next meal is coming from. This represents 51,000 additional people who are food insecure in 2020, added to more than 181,090 people across the state.
In New Hampshire, an estimated 21-23 percent of children are living in food-insecure environments due to COVID-19.
Every year, the Realtors Community Service Committee distributes Thanksgiving baskets to local food banks.
Linda Walker of Badger Realty said that this year, “We were able to increase our contributions in this time of real need to Vaughan Community Services in North Conway; the Brown Church in Conway, the VFW in Ossipee, the Madison Church Food Pantry, Agape Ministries Food Pantry in Moultonborough and the Tamworth Community Food Center.”
Each Thanksgiving basket included frozen peas, carrots and corn, apple cider, cranberry juice, cranberry sauce, dinner rolls, fresh potatoes and onions, turkey stuffing and gravy, an apple pie and aluminum foil, all from Hannaford; and of course a turkey (from Walmart).
Staying safe affected every aspect of this year’s turkey basket distribution planning.
White Mountain Board of Realtors affiliate member Kelley Ilacqua of Alpine Title Services in Conway oversaw shopping and distribution for the first time this year, along with distribution help from local Realtor David R. Haine and his wife Lesbia; Bill Lydon of Keller Williams Lakes & Mountains Realty; and Dick Reuper of Coldwell Banker Lifestyles.
Ilacqua said: “This year, we were confronted with many challenges. Some agencies we distribute to were concerned about face-to-face distributions in a 'social distancing' environment. Our team needed to coordinate shopping, packaging and distribution in the safest manner.
"In the end," she said, "we donated a combination of baskets and cash contributions based on what worked best for the food pantries.”
For more information about the White Mountain Board of Realtors, located at 53 Technology Lane, Suite 116, in Conway, call Anne Merrow, executive officer, at (603) 733-4748.
