BRIDGTON, Maine — The Rufus Porter Museum of Art and Ingenuity, located at 121 Main St. in Bridgton, has announced that Norway Savings Bank is again sponsoring the museum as an underwriter of their 2021 Summer Events and Programming with a donation of $2,500.
This year's major event will be a tour of local gardens, to be held in July.
Karla Leandri Rider, Rufus Porter executive director, said: “A huge thank you to Norway Savings Bank. Their continued support reinforces the importance of our mission to share Rufus Porter's legacy with the community, to adults and children alike, and to anyone across the globe who has an interest in creativity and invention.”
The Rufus Porter Museum is open from mid-June to mid-October, by appointment, and is following all COVID-19 protocols and guidelines.
Norway Savings Bank, headquartered in Norway, Maine, was founded in 1866 with a commitment to personal values, community values and financial values that have never faltered.
Founded in 2005, the Rufus Porter Museum of Art and Ingenuity features the history of a remarkable 19th century New Englander, Rufus Porter (1792-1884). Porter is known in the folk art community for his landscape murals and miniature portraits; he was more than just a painter. He was the founding publisher and editor of the magazine Scientific American as well as inventor, writer and teacher.
For more information, call (207) 647.2828, email infor@rufusportermuseum.org or go to rufusportermuseum.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.