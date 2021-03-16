CONWAY — Pleasant Image Hair Salon, owned by North Conway native Ashley Snow, is located in the quaint plaza of Norcross Circle next to Ben and Jerry’s and next to the North Conway Train Station.
She has been a hairstylist for about two decades, and has owned Pleasant Image for 13 years.
Snow realized after a few years of working for other salon owners that she was destined to own her own shop.
“I always knew I wanted to do more and run my own business,” said Snow.
She explained that she never felt as happy working for other salon owners as she does running her own business.
Her full-service salon offers a variety of hair services for men, women and children, including cuts, colors, beard trims and Snow's personal favorite, balayage.
Balayage is a highlighting technique that Snow describes as “non-committal.” It is where she handpaints and places each individual piece of hair, giving the client a more natural look. “It's like we are artists,” she says.
It is low-maintenance and it doesn’t require a frequent touch-up because of the way the colors are blended together, giving it a more natural look.
While Snow said balayage is “her jam” when it comes to her bookings, all of the team members at the salon are incredibly versatile and complement one another.
Snow said running Pleasant Image Hair Salon is “a good kind of stress. I love what I do, especially making people happy and feel good about themselves.
"I thrive on making it unique here, especially giving the girls other stylists here their creative independence,” she added.
Snow is not only a mother to 13-year-old son Caleb and wife to husband Steve Snow, owner of Snow Signs, but she is also an avid animal lover and rehabilitator.
“Everyone who knows me knows how much I love my rescue," she said.
Anytime there is a bird or animal in need of rehabilitation or a new home, Snow does whatever she can to help out the animals. At Snow Farm, she currently has over 60 rescue chickens, as well as some ducks, geese, turkeys, pigs and dogs.
“It started out with a couple of people coming to me for chicken advice," she said.
When people could no longer care for their farm animals is when Snow began her rescue ranch. Remembering the names to all of her animals does not seem to faze Snow.
“Each animal has its own personality, and they have all earned their names," she said.
This past year has had a plethora of marvelous changes for Snow. The salon moved to the front of the building it is in now, which has helped expose her business to passers-by and boosted her business.
Snow encourages anyone walking by to grab an ice cream from Ben and Jerry’s and then stop into the salon for a hair consult.
“I couldn’t have done any of this without the support of my husband," Ashley said. "He is an amazing supporter and has always been my superhero.”
Ashley, along with Quinyonta Schreiber, Danielle Tillinghas and Kendra Moss are available for appointments and walk-ins Mondays 9 a.m.-.2 p.m., Tuesday-Friday 9 a.m.-5 p.m, and Saturdays 9 a.m.-3 p.m.
The best way to book an appointment at Pleasant Image Hair Salon is by calling (603) 356-3437; by messaging Ashley on Facebook; or by stopping in at 26 Norcross Circle in North Conway.
