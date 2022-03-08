CONWAY — Starting March 26, Pete’s Restaurant Equipment of Center Conway will be holding an online auction of its extensive inventory as proprietors Pete and Jeannine Levesque are planning to retire.
The warehouse is being sold to Chris Weiss, general manager of Crest Auto World, according to Greydon Turner of Pinkham Real Estate, who is representing both seller and buyer. Weiss told the Sun the agreed-upon price is $375,000 and the sale is set to close June 1.
“We are looking at storage options for the building, whether it be cold storage or climate-controlled, we are not sure yet," Weiss aid Tuesday.
"It’s not like June 1 we will start constructing things — we are going to meet with architects and listen to clientele at our self-storage that we are currently building next to Crest and to see what they want to see in terms of storage,” he added.
"What I like is it puts my businesses all in the same general area for me to watch over," he said.
The 28,000-square-foot warehouse was built in the early 1970s and sits on .75 acre, Levesque said.
The auction is being overseen by Adams Auctioneers & Appraisers of Norwich, Conn., he said.
Prior to the online auction, Levesque is selling items to those who stop by or who make an appointment. And from now until the auction, he plans to donate 10 percent of new or used items costing over $1,000 to Jen’s Friends Cancer Foundation and Starting Point: Services for Victims of Domestic and Sexual Violence.
“I want to help out those organizations as giving back to the community has always been very important to Jeannine and I," he said.
"The good Lord has been very good to us and our family and we have always wanted to help out in whatever ways we could,” Levesque said recently, after hauling a set of shelves over to the Vaughan Community Food Pantry.
A few months ago, he sold a walk-in refrigerator at cost to the non-profit food pantry, according to Jen Perkins, executive director of Vaughan Community Services,. She said a volunteer donated $15,000 toward the purchase to add to the pantry’s cold storage facilities.
“We’re seeing great demand (at the pantry), so we are very appreciative,” said Perkins.
Vaughan board member Dan Jones and other volunteers helped Levesque with the installation of the new walk-in.
It is an example of how Pete and Jeannine Levesque have worked to give back to the community since moving from Lewiston, Maine, in 1996.
Pete spent a recent Saturday at the warehouse with fellow Kiwanians to move inventory from Angels & Elves that were stored at the warehouse to another facility due to the pending sale.
At age 73, he says it is time to enjoy retirement with his family.
The Levesques have known each other since the fifth grade. They are proud parents and grandparents, and avid skiers who get to spend some of their winter in Florida.
Levesque said at age 22 he was a store manager for First National grocery store in Lewiston.
“Then I started to sell seafood, founding Pete’s Seafood. I also was a shrimp dealer — at one point I had 28,000 pounds of clean shrimp in my freezer,” said Levesque.
His business grew to operating three stores in MINW. It was during that time he began to go to equipment auctions.
“I got good deals on more stuff than I needed; so I resold the equipment that was excess. I figured out that that equipment, unlike seafood did not spoil, so I gave up the seafood business for the equipment business. As it turned out, one of the auctions I went to was for the Center Conway warehouse," he said.
He and Jeannine purchased the warehouse at auction in 1994, originally seeing it as an investment. It is one of four buildings in a business park that once were part of the old Yield House array of buildings and now is also home to Lupine Pet, makers of dog collars and leashes.
“I was bidding against (late Realtor) Dick Badgeras he wanted the building for his son Scott for Lupine. Dick bought that building where Lupine is now and i got this building,” said Levesque.
He wanted to thank all of his customers in the valley and outside of the valley, as his company has supplied equipment to businesses throughout Maine and New Hampshire.
“We have had great support, by and large,” said Levesque. An avid New York Yankees fan, he then used a baseball analogy. “They say if you go three-for-four as a batter, you’re a hero, right? So to get three out of four restaurants in the valley over the years as customers I can’t complain.”
He then led a tour of the warehouse. The upstairs was empty, with the goods having been moved to spaces below to make them more visible to potential buyers. Chairs, shelving, gas ranges, wooden pallets, you name it, they are here, awaiting good offers.
“Give me a call or email me,” said Levesque.
The business is located at 10 Eastern Ave., Center Conway. For more information, go to petesequipment.com, call (603) 356-6656 or email pete@pete’sequipment.com. To reach Adams Auctioneers Appraisers of 727 Boswell Ave., Norwich, Conn., go to adams,bid, or call (860) 887-8052.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.