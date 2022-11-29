defusco

Daniel DeFusco has been named the Omni Mount Washington Resort's new executive chef. (COURTESY PHOTO)

BRETTON WOODS — Omni Mount Washington Resort has announced the appointment of Daniel DeFusco to the position of executive chef.

DeFusco will oversee the resort’s award-winning dining establishments. He will also oversee new menu developments at select dining establishments at the resort including Rosebrook Bar, Observatory Bar, Main Dining Room, Sun Dining Room, Stickney’s Restaurant, Rosebrook Lodge at Bretton Woods, Bretton Arms Dining Room & Wine Bar and more.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.