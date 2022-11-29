BRETTON WOODS — Omni Mount Washington Resort has announced the appointment of Daniel DeFusco to the position of executive chef.
DeFusco will oversee the resort’s award-winning dining establishments. He will also oversee new menu developments at select dining establishments at the resort including Rosebrook Bar, Observatory Bar, Main Dining Room, Sun Dining Room, Stickney’s Restaurant, Rosebrook Lodge at Bretton Woods, Bretton Arms Dining Room & Wine Bar and more.
With over 20 years of experience, DeFusco has managed a variety of restaurants and food programs within the hospitality industry. After receiving his Associate of Arts degree from Indiana University of Pennsylvania Academy of Culinary Arts, he began his career in 2001 as senior sous chef at Pinehurst Resort & Country Club in North Carolina where he quickly progressed into the role of chef de cuisine.
Upon leaving Pinehurst, DeFusco continued his culinary journey in Crested Butte, Colo. as a sous chef at Elevation Hotel & Spa. He later then played instrumental roles in the food operations teams at Hershey Country Club and Callaway Resort & Gardens until 2019, and most recently at Marriott Meadow View Conference Resort & Convention Center.
“We are looking forward to Chef Daniel designing a fresh approach at our dining venues that cater to the guests and enhance their experiences at the resort,” said Craig Clemmer, director of sales and marketing at Omni Mount Washington Resort. “Chef Daniel’s dynamic approach and focus on evolving our restaurant menus to adapt with the ever-changing culinary landscape will elevate our already renowned offerings.”
“It is a true honor to join Omni Mount Washington Resort’s family,” said DeFusco. “I am thrilled to present a range of thoughtful dining experiences unlike any other at this beloved destination.”
DeFusco currently lives in Whitefield with his wife, son and daughter.
