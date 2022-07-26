07-25-22 Olympia Sports across street tighter

"Store Closing" signs hang outside the Olympia Sports in North Conway Village, as seen on July 25. (RACHEL SHARPLES PHOTO)

CONWAY — Located in the heart of North Conway Village in what was once a Ben Franklin Store and before that one of the flagship stores of renowned retailer Carroll Reed, Olympia Sports of North Conway Village will be closing, by the end of September along with 34 other Olympia stores, the company has confirmed.

The company told media outlets such as WMUR and The Associated Pres that liquidation sales have begun at all locations.

