CONWAY — Located in the heart of North Conway Village in what was once a Ben Franklin Store and before that one of the flagship stores of renowned retailer Carroll Reed, Olympia Sports of North Conway Village will be closing, by the end of September along with 34 other Olympia stores, the company has confirmed.
The company told media outlets such as WMUR and The Associated Pres that liquidation sales have begun at all locations.
Olympia Sports is a retailer of athletic wear. According to olympiasports.net, "At Olympia Sports, we take pride in our premium athletic specialty brand assortment, superior customer service, and convenient locations that are staffed by local residents. When visiting our stores, you will find premium brands like Nike, Adidas and Under Armour represented across all categories and genders.
The website home page displays a bright yellow banner saying, "Everything must go! Closing sale. All locations."
“We were told at the end of last week that we would be closing, as far as we know, by the end of September,” said a North Conway sales associate who asked not to be identified.
“We put up store liquidation signs announcing sales today. We generally are offering 10-30 percent off,” she said Tuesday, noting she has worked there for the past several months.
Another company representative who also asked not to be identified, said fewer than 10 employees are employed at the North Conway store, located at 2686 South Main St.
The North Conway store along with other stores at the Shops at Norcross Circle are owned and leased out by The Berry Companies, which is locally based.
When asked by the Sun about plans to rent the 8,300-square-foot retail space in the building, Alex Tarberry of the Berry Companies said that they are planning to subdivide the property and to rent it to "a local business."
He said that his company has yet to go before town hall with any plans.
Olympia Sports was founded in 1975 by Edward Manganello, who opened his first store at the Maine Mall in South Portland. By 2013, it had 226 locations from Maine to Virginia, the Portland Press Herald reported.
There are six locations left in New Hampshire — in Littleton, Londonderry, Manchester, Nashua, North Conway and Salem.
Denver-based running and active lifestyle brand JackRabbit bought the company in 2019. JackRabbit, owned by a private equity firm, was sold in December to North Carolina-based Fleet Feet.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.