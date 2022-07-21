Under Armour New Location Exterior(1).jpg

The new Under Armour store opend at 10 a.m. on Wednesday at Suite E12 near the main entrance to Settlers Green Outlet Village. (COURTESY PHOTO)

CONWAY — Under Armour is hosting a grand re-opening, July 20-24, to celebrate its relocation within Settlers Green.

Festivities include live entertainment, free fitness classes and a free gift with purchase prize kiosk. Shoppers will also have the chance to save 20 percent off purchases during the event when they visit the new experiential concept store.

