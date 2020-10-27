CONWAY — The Mount Washington Radio Group, comprised of Magic 104, WMWV 93.5-FM and WBNC EasyFM 95.3, won several Granite Mike awards at the New Hampshire Association of Broadcasters virtual awards meeting Oct. 15.
WMWV's afternoon community connections program, "Drive Time: A Valley Update on COVID 19" featuring Memorial Hospital won a Merit Award for “New Hampshire’s Best Local Special Program/Event.”
Magic 104 was also awarded “New Hampshire’s Best Use of Digital Media" for their collaboration with Sea Dog Brewing Company and the Conway Area Humane Society on the program, “Sea Dog to the Rescue.”
Magic 104’s Gino and "The Magic Morning Show" was awarded “New Hampshire’s Best Morning Show.” This is Gino Devaney's second time winning the award; the first time was back in 2017.
“The Best Morning Show category is not an easy award to win once, let alone twice, and we could not be more proud of Gino and his show,” says Mount Washington Radio Owner and General Manager Greg Frizzell, adding, “We see all the hard work that goes into creating the morning show each day and we are so happy that it was once again recognized on a state level.”
Mount Washington Radio Group is located at Settlers Green Outlet Village in North Conway. For more go to conwaymagic.com and wmwv.com.
