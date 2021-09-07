CONWAY — Mount Washington Valley continues to be a hot vacation destination. While valley businesses become more creative in meeting this popularity, challenges like staffing and sustainability still exist. The Mt. Washington Valley Chamber of Commerce is working to help alleviate those problems.
For the most part, people are now used to operating within the framework of expecting the unexpected.
The year 2020 threw everyone a curveball, and 2021 held a lot of unknowns. This summer season was hard to plan for, and with what felt like the height of the pandemic behind travelers, it also had high expectations to meet.
Questions as to what to expect from travelers as they emerged from a year steeped in COVID-19-related restrictions, along with the Canadian border being closed and staffing shortages throughout the valley stacked the deck against any answers one could even try to supply.
With Labor Day weekend acting as the unofficial end of summer, providing the opportunity to review the season, there is no denying that the pace of summer was fast and intense.
The valley proved itself yet again as a top vacation destination; and through data sources, the chamber reports seeing an uptick in visitors from New Jersey, Connecticut and especially New York.
Businesses throughout Mount Washington Valley echo these additions in geographic location among their visitors as well.
The attention the valley has received from this new audience may be the reason many businesses reported sales within the range of 2019 figures. Many even reported growth in guest visits and ticket sales.
Rob Arey, marketing director for the Mt. Washington Cog Railway, reported that “in 2019, even the last train of the day on Monday was sold out, and this year, sales almost went up by 25 percent for this Labor Day Weekend.”
Rob Nadler, owner of Ragged Mountain Equipment in Intervale, said the business’ Labor Day weekend was strong, and after this summer, he anticipates a busy fall as well.
Nadler has already stocked the store with the largest selection of skis it has ever had and is preparing for equipment shortages from his vendors.
Larry and Diane Flaherty, owners of The Metropolitan Coffee House, echo Nadler’s thoughts on fall and expect a strong foliage season with the return of tour buses.
Brick-and-mortar businesses weren’t the only entities that met an unexpected wave of visitors. Other aspects of the valley, including its trail systems, were highly utilized by outdoor enthusiasts traveling to the valley.
While always a popular destination for outdoor recreation, activities such as mountain biking are having a renaissance with visitors. In response to this, the chamber has launched a new initiative with the MWV Pledge.
Assistant Director Michelle Cruz explained why this pledge is important and encourages everyone to help perpetuate its messaging.
“As the valley experiences more visitors interested in traveling to the White Mountains and playing in Mount Washington Valley, the MWV Pledge will help to protect, respect and preserve its natural resources,” she said.
“This is a responsibility code for living in and visiting the Mount Washington Valley area. By sharing this message, we would like to inform visitors about the culture of this area and support the local community so we can all enjoy an area that is truly loved and cared for by so many,” Cruz added.
More details on the MWV Pledge will be forthcoming. For now, members can go to mwvpledge.com for a brief overview and stop in at the chamber for printed materials to display at their businesses.
While the demand for travelers didn’t stop, many businesses had to implement boundaries around their schedules and limit their hours and their days open.
Businesses remained busier than ever, but some reported slightly lower sales as a result of having to truncate hours due to staffing shortages.
Had the businesses been able to operate on a fully open schedule, one could assume their numbers would exceed 2019’s as well.
The staffing shortage has been hitting businesses hard, and few have remained untouched by a lack of supply of workers. Business owners were quick to say the staff they do have showed up with positive attitudes throughout the summer to ensure a successful season. But many said that dedication carries the risk of burnout among star employees and managerial teams.
The chamber shares the frustrations of a lack of workforce with its chamber members and extends its support in any way it can. Its staff is currently working with the state Department of Business and Economic Affairs to discuss challenges businesses are facing and find opportunities to recruit staff for the valley. Meetings include representation from the local high school and collegiate level, New Hampshire Employment Services, human resources recruitment and the outdoor recreation industry.
In addition, the chamber is researching opportunities to work with the National Puerto Rican Chamber of Commerce.
With the challenges to recruit J-1, H-1B and H-2B staff, the National Puerto Rican Chamber has created a program in hopes of supporting workforce recruitment in the states. The chamber encourages any member struggling with staffing to reach out to them and share their experiences to help build on this initiative and tell a more complex story.
Regardless of every speed bump put down in front of the valley’s business community, it continued to meet the challenges and persevere throughout this past season. After conquering a busy summer it looks like businesses will rise yet again to meet what already promises to be a busy fall foliage season.
To plan an upcoming fall foliage getaway to Mt. Washington Valley, be sure to go to mtwashingtonvalley.org or call (800) 367-3364 (800-DO-SEE-NH) to talk with a vacation planner.
To learn more about visiting New Hampshire go to visitnh.gov.
Jaimie Crawford is public relations manager for the Mt. Washington Valley Chamber of Commerce.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.