CONWAY — Little Angels Service Dogs recently received a $2,500 grant from the newly named non-profit, Petco Love, to support their work in Bartlett and across the U.S.
The Petco Love investment will support of the "Angels Without Borders” program that rescues dogs from Mexico to help these animals find forever homes with the potential of becoming service dogs. Any dogs deemed not appropriate for work as service dogs will be placed in another working dog field such as police work or be adopted out to a loving family.
“Our goal for the upcoming year is to rescue 25 or more shelter animals to train and place them as service dogs,” says Josh Drew, director of Little Angels.
“Many of these dogs will come from Mexico where there is a high number of stray dogs. We are grateful for the support from Petco Love which will help us attain this goal. This will translate into animals making their way from shelters to service, able to positively impact and enrich the lives of the people in their lives.”
Since 2012, Petco Love has invested more than $16 million to support the work of Helping Heroes, which has a special focus on supporting those organizations who train shelter pets to become service, therapy and working animals. This could be service dogs that support our nation’s veterans, search and rescue dogs who help disaster relief efforts, or therapy animals that provide comfort at hospitals or senior living centers.
“Petco Love is proud to support Little Angels Service Dogs as one of nearly 100 organizations receiving a Helping Heroes grant this year,” said Petco Love President Susanne Kogut.
“Petco Love focuses on supporting organizations that find pets in animal shelters and transform them to become pet heroes who improve the lives of others, highlighting the true potential of shelter pets and the impact they bring to their communities.”
Little Angels Service Dogs is a non-profit Assistance Dogs International Accredited service dog organization headquartered in Bartlett, with dog training facilities in Bartlett and San Diego, Calif.
Its collaboration of trainers and volunteers work to change the lives of persons with disabilities through Seizure alert and response dogs, autism assistance dogs, mobility assistance dogs, hearing dogs, diabetic alert dogs and psychiatric service dogs.
Little Angels has more than 100 working pairs and over 100 active dogs in training to serve people with disabilities.
Since its founding in 1999 as Petco Foundation, the non-profit Petco Love empowered animal welfare organizations by investing $300 million in adoption and other lifesaving efforts.
We’ve helped find loving homes for more than 6.5 million pets in partnership with Petco and organizations nationwide. Today, our love for pets drives us to lead with innovation, creating tools animal lovers need to reunite lost pets, and lead with passion, inspiring and mobilizing communities and our more than 4,000 animal welfare partners to drive lifesaving change alongside us. Is love calling you? Go to petcolove.org or follow at Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and LinkedIn to be part of the lifesaving work we’re leading every day.
