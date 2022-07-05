This month, the Certified Public Accounting firm of Leone, McDonnell & Roberts, Professional Association welcomes four student interns to the team.
The paid summer internship program at Leone, McDonnell & Roberts (LMR) is designed to immerse students in the culture of the firm, giving them the opportunity to explore the many facets of a public accounting firm and work with a diverse group of clients.
At LMR, interns have the opportunity to acquire knowledge and skills such as time management, working in teams, communication and project management that go beyond the classroom.
Rebecca Howe is a resident of Laconia and recently graduated from St. Bonaventure University in New York, where she earned a bachelor’s degree in business administration with a concentration in accounting. She will be pursuing a master of science in accounting at Plymouth State University in the fall.
Rebecca was an accomplished lacrosse player for the Bonnies and was named to the Atlantic 10 All-Rookie Team in 2019. Working out of the Wolfeboro office, this is Rebecca’s second internship with the firm.
Robert “Rob” Rohrbaugh hails from Wolfeboro. Having recently wrapped up his sophomore year at Boston College, Rob is on track to graduate in May 2024, majoring in management with concentrations in accounting and finance. He was a teaching assistant in accounting, and he has been on the Dean’s List every semester so far.
Rob plans to start working right after college and intends on getting his MBA at some point. Rob will be working in the North Conway office this summer.
Interning at the firm’s Wolfeboro office, Katie DuBois is from Moultonborough. She just completed her junior year at the University of New Hampshire as a business Administration major with a concentration in accounting, information systems and business analytics.
Katie expects to graduate in May 2023 with 150 credits and is considering pursuing her master of science in accounting. At the university, Katie is a Paul Scholar and in the Honors program.
Originally from Salem, Conn., Daniel “Dan” Malzahn joins LMR in the Dover office. He enlisted in the Navy as a submarine nuclear mechanic after high school and moved to Dover five years ago while still on active duty.
He recently completed his junior year at the University of New Hampshire, majoring in business administration with an accounting option, and he expects to graduate in May 2023 with 150 credits.
After graduation, Dan may continue his education to obtain his master’s degree, and he plans on pursuing his CPA license as well. He participated in the Volunteer Income Tax Assistance (VITA) program, was a teaching assistant for financial accounting, and received an academic excellence award from UNH.
Mentored by the professional team at Leone, McDonnell & Roberts, summer interns participate in audit, reviews and/or compilation engagement as well as tax planning and preparation, gaining valuable experience into the industry, profession and client relationships.
“We know our employees are the reason behind our success and we are committed to helping to train tomorrow’s professionals,” said Managing Partner Evan Stowell. “Our internship program is a key component of growing and strengthening our team. The partnerships we have established with colleges and universities throughout New England strategically help us share professional learning opportunities and connect with talented students. We are grateful to have connected with these four very bright, talented interns, Rebecca, Rob, Katie and Dan.”
The Certified Public Accounting firm of Leone, McDonnell & Roberts, PA has been serving clients since 1973. With extensive resources, industry experience and a commitment to excellence, Leone, McDonnell & Roberts, PA delivers personalized financial, accounting and tax solutions to clients throughout New England and across the country.
