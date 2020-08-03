YARMOUTH, Maine — Infinger Insurance of North Conway has been named “Diamond Achiever” for the state of New Hampshire by Patriot Insurance.
The award is presented to the state agency that has attained the highest overall percentage rating in profitability, growth and policy retention during the past year.
The results achieved by the team at the Infinger Agency in 2019 have helped the agency become one of the most successful of Patriot Insurance’s more than 356 independent agencies.
Patriot Insurance President and CEO Lincoln Merrill said: “We are proud to present this award to the management and staff at the Infinger Agency.
“The members of the agency’s team are excellent business partners, providing quality, professional service to all clients they serve.”
Wayne Infinger, president of Infinger Insurance, had this to say:
“We are very honored to receive this award from Patriot Insurance. They are a tremendous partner to our agency. We are only able to achieve these results through the hard work and dedication of our employees, the support of Patriot Insurance, and the loyalty of our mutual customers throughout Northern New England.”
To learn more about the Infinger Agency, find them on Facebook or go to infingerinsurance.com/.
Patriot Insurance has been providing peace of mind for families and businesses in New England for over 50 years. Headquartered in Yarmouth, Maine, we are a regional carrier offering business, home, auto, life and surety products backed by local, autonomous claims, loss control and underwriting teams. We work exclusively with independent agents who can give our customers the personal guidance and service they deserve. Since 2007, we have partnered with Frankenmuth Insurance, a longstanding company founded in Michigan in 1868. Patriot Insurance is financially sound, with an A.M. Best rating of “A” (Excellent).
