INTERVALE — You could say that the new owners of the New England Inn and Lodge and Tuckerman’s Tavern know their way around the place pretty well.
That’s because Adam Hooper, 50, and brother Dale Hooper, 48, have been involved with the landmark establishment since their parents, Crystal and Chet Hooper, first bought it in 1995.
The Hoopers recently announced that as of Nov. 18, Adam and Dale had purchased the New England Inn and Lodge and Tuckerman’s Tavern from their parents, who have retired.
The Hooper sons have long brought their respective talents to the local business, with Adam overseeing the restaurant and Dale handling construction duties and the grounds.
“Dale and I have been working (with our parents) trying to make this come to be for about a year," said Adam.
"Our parents were ready to retire, and the timing was right for everyone and it allows our parents to enjoy the fruits of their hard work, between working here at the inn and prior to that in the airline business," he said.
"We passed papers in November after our parents came up with the deal this past summer and after the banks reviewed it. We’re very excited,” said Adam.
Dale said: “Adam and I work well together, and this is something that we have really wanted."
They would not disclose the negotiated price, other than for Adam to note, “We got a good price — let's just say less than $3 million; we got a little family discount, but it was not given to us by any means.”
Asked about the transaction, Crystal said, “The boys have done a great job, and we know that they will succeed as they have worked hard and have built quite the following and we wish them all the best.”
Together, the brothers have worked with their parents to make the property one of the most popular establishments in Mount Washington Valley.
The property features the 1809-built inn, along with Tuckerman’s Tavern and the Lodge at the New England Inn, located across the street from the inn and built in 1999.
The sale does not include Sandy Creek, a duplex built in 2020. That property remains under the ownership of Crystal and Chet but will be managed by the brothers as part of the overall New England Inn lodging complex, which in total features 31 units.
Those units include seven couples-only log cabins and five family duplexes built by previous owners but which the Hoopers renovated.
The array of lodging choices range from traditional three- and four-bedroom suites; a traditional loft suite; garden suites; Lodge king suites; Jacuzzi Lodge loft suites; Jacuzzi Lodge suites; Jacuzzi log cabins, Jacuzzi contemporary log cabin and Jacuzzi woodland cottages.
The story of how the Hooper family's purchase of the inn, located at 336 Route 16A, makes for an interesting story.
Crystal and Chet bought it in 1995, then sold it in 2008. They bought it back at a foreclosure auction in 2012 for a reported $640,000.
Since taking back ownership, the Hoopers have worked tirelessly to improve the property. They expanded Tuckerman’s Tavern several times thanks to Dale’s craftsmanship and also enclosed the outdoor pool, built the Lodge, renovated the duplexes and built the log cabins as well as Sandy Creek last year.
When the pandemic hit in March 2020, they, like other businesses, were forced to shut down. When they reopened that May under state guidelines, they offered outdoor dining.
Adam and Dale say they had long thought of adding a patio and in 2021 they did just that, adding not only a covered outdoor dining area but also a “container bar” as part of their beer garden.
That featured a fully equipped pop-up bar and upstairs deck.
“I found a company in northern Michigan to build me a container bar — people love it,” said Adam.
They have installed vinyl curtains and have worked with longtime collaborative electrical contractor Donnie Whitelaw of D.H. Electric to add heaters so patrons can enjoy a beverage outdoors on colder days.
It shows how the brothers — both of whom played college hockey (Adam at UMass-Lowell and Dale at UMass-Amherst) — think creatively and complement one another’s talents, though Adam says while he often has an idea, it’s Dale who turns it into reality.
“I have ideas (for construction design), but not necessarily how to achieve it: there’s a reason why I’m in the kitchen,” he laughed.
Dale commented. "I can see things in my head already done when we talk of doing something. Just give me the space, and it evolves.”
Like many other businesses during the pandemic, they cut back their days of operation for the restaurant to five days from seven — but nonetheless found themselves busier than ever.
“I think people have discovered us, and I also think that there are more people in the valley living here now,” said Adam.
Adam and Dale also note their team of employees is loyal — and fully staffed. “We have a great group of people here. We all work hard, and we enjoy being here. Our staff is phenomenal,” said Adam.
“Our staff is like family,” said Dale, who in addition to his construction skills also helps out in the restaurant when needed.
Asked about his approach to cooking, Adam said they try to give the public what it wants while offering great value.
“Our chophouse menu has become our signature ... featuring hand-cut, high-quality steaks, pork chops, rib-eye steaks and Japanese Waygu steaks,” said Adam.
The tavern features appetizers such as short ribs nachos and fried calamari. It also has seven different kinds of 12-inch hand-tossed pizzas, along with burgers and sandwich menu items.
The New England Inn and Lodge and Tuckerman’s Tavern are located a few minutes north of North Conway.
The restaurant is open Tuesdays-Saturdays from 4-9 p.m. for dinner and 4 p.m. to closing for the tavern.
For more information, call (603) 356-5542 or go to info@tuckermanstavern.com. For lodging, call (603) 356-5541 or go to newenglandinn.com.
