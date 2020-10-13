BRIDGTON, Maine — Hancock Lumber has joined Team Long Run as a partner and primary sponsor, providing funding and resources for the program that distributes books and activities to kids through local food banks in Western Maine.
The program is called “Barclay’s Book Nook.”
Because a critical part of early literacy is having books in the home, Team Long Run works to get books into the homes where they are needed most, providing early readers and specially designed activity books that encourage kids to be active and read.
Team Long Run piloted its program at the Harrison Food Bank in Harrison, Maine, with the support of its director, Sandy Swett; The Bridgton Library with Samantha Zawistowski, Bridgton Book owners Justin and Pam Ward; and the Bridgton Head Start director, Serena Bissonnette, and is now working expand its reach to other area food banks throughout the year.
Part of the plan, which they hope to implement as soon as possible is to provide a reading nook (Barclay’s Book Nook) where kids can explore and choose books.
“From the first meeting with Team Long Run, Hancock Lumber was inspired to get involved with their organization,” said Erin Plummer, Hancock Lumber’s marketing and communications director. “Connecting with families here in rural, Western Maine by bringing access to books and physical activities will have a long-lasting, profound impact on our communities, and we’re thrilled to support their mission.”
Team Long Run founder Chuck Wilcoxen, said: “We couldn’t be happier. Hancock Lumber is a great company, and we’re grateful to have them generously support our work helping kids and families in the region. From our very first days here, we’ve known them to be thoughtful and responsible community members, as well as having a wonderful corporate culture. No wonder it’s considered one of the great places to work in Maine. We’re also excited that they care as much as we do about having an impact on kids’ happiness and success. We’re careful about who we do business with, and this is a perfect match!”
Hancock Lumber is headquartered in Casco, Maine, and has locations in North Conway, as well as Kennebunk, Bridgton, Brunswick, Damariscotta, Yarmouth and Windham, Maine.
