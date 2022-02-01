FRYEBURG, Maine — Attorney Peter J. Malia, Jr., formerly of Hastings Malia P.A. of Fryeburg was sworn in as a district judge by Maine Supreme Court Chief Justice Valerie Stanfill at the State House in Augusta last Thursday after being nominated by Gov. Janet Mills and being unanimously confirmed by the Maine Senate Judiciary Committee and then the full Senate.
Malia, 56, was nominated for a district judgeship along with three other attorneys. Terrence Harrigan, 59, of Bangor; Joshua Randlett, 37, of Hampden; and Meghan Szylvian, 35, of Holden; also were sworn in on Jan. 27.
They replace three judges who retired last year as well as one who is being elevated to the Superior Court.
“We are undergoing training virtually from home this week from Augusta," Malia told the Sun on Monday.
"I will then be ‘job shadowing’ other district judges throughout southern and central Maine for the next few months. Then after that, I suspect I will be spending my time at the District Court in South Paris, but there is no guarantee — I have not yet been assigned a particular court or district,” Malia said.
Malia served as town attorney for Conway as well Jackson, Lincoln and the Kearsarge Lighting Precinct in New Hampshire, and the towns of Denmark and Stow in Maine.
Under Maine law, judges may not practice law as attorneys.
Last week, Malia told the Sun he was looking forward to this next chapter in his life while sad to leave his fellow lawyers at Hastings Malia — Dave Hastings, Andy Pierce and Jason B. Dennis.
Malia said many of his municipal clients, including Conway, will now be served by Hastings attorney Jason Dennis, who has been with the firm since 2019 and was made a partner last month.
Founded in 1847 and believed to be the oldest law firm in Maine, the firm is now celebrating its 175th year and is headed by senior partner Peter G. Hastings. Other attorneys in the firm include David R. Hastings III, Andrew P. Pierce and Dennis.
Malia is a graduate of College of the Holy Cross and Syracuse University College of Law. He was admitted to the bar in Maine in 1992 and in New Hampshire in 1997.
Prior to joining Hastings Malia, he served as assistant attorney general for the state of Maine. He is a certified mediator in both Maine and New Hampshire and has mediated hundreds of cases.
In 2011, Malia was appointed by the Chief Justice of the Maine Supreme Judicial Court to the Court Alternative Dispute Resolution Service Committee, which monitors the program that provides mediation services to courts throughout the State of Maine. He served on that committee until his term expired in 2017.
Malia has represented the town in the numerous Market Basket cases filed by abutter Bellevue Properties. Those lawsuits have now been settled, clearing the way for Market Basket to proceed with plans for a new store at Settlers Green. He also represented the KLP in a lawsuit filed by short-term rental operators. That case was found in the precinct’s favor in Superior Court but has been appealed to the state Supreme Court.
He and wife Katie have no plans to move from Fryeburg.
The Malias have four sons. Twins Dominic and Andrew, 22, are recent graduates of Colby College. Patrick, 18, is a sophomore at the University of Maine, Orono. And son Michael, 15, is a freshman at Fryeburg Academy.
