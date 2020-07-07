CONWAY — The Echo Group, provider of visual electronic health record technology for the behavioral health industry, has partnered with local behavioral health facility, Horizons Counseling Center, located in Gilford and Laconia.
Echo is providing electronic health record technology and billing services for Horizons, allowing Horizons to focus on offering the best care, support, and behavioral health programs to its clients.
“Echo Group is excited to partner with Horizons Counseling Center and create more local connections,” said Allan Normandin, Echo’s chief executive officer.
“Horizons is well-known for providing great services in the Lakes Region of New Hampshire, and we are delighted to be able to provide them with our EHR (electronic health record) and billing technology. These programs will give them further tools to grow and be a successful agency.”
EchoVantage, Echo’s electronic health record, will provide Horizons, with the clinical tools and flexibility they need to address and resolve the clinical and billing challenges they face.
“We are thrilled to partner with Echo. Horizons Counseling Center has been in search of a new, affordable EHR that would improve data collection and our ability to extract the data needed effectively,” said Jacqui Abikoff, executive director for Horizon.
“Echo Group has checked all those boxes for us. And their customer service, their responsiveness, and the flexibility of their product made them the logical choice for us,” she said.
“With this partnership, Horizons Counseling Center will have all the tools needed to streamline processes and meet clinical and fiscal reporting requirements.”
Privately held since 1980, The Echo Group is located in Conway with an additional office in California. Echo’s more than 80 employees are dedicated to making the best behavioral health technology in the industry. For more information about EchoVantage and The Echo Group, go to echobh.com.
Horizons Counseling Center provides comprehensive and affordable outpatient treatment to individuals and families dealing with substance use and co-occurring mental health disorders. Located in Gilford and Plymouth, New Hampshire Horizons is dedicated to the provision of quality, confidential services without regard to income or ability to pay. For more information about Horizons Counseling Center, go to horizonsnh.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.