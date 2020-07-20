CONWAY — Dorthea M. “Dot” Seybold has been named as the new executive director of the Kendal C. and Anna Ham Foundation.
Paul L. Brigham, president of the foundation, made the announcement effective Aug. 1.
Seybold takes over from Robert J. Murphy, who held that position since 2005.
Paul Brigham said: “The Ham Foundation has been enormously fortunate to have had Bob Murphy as executive director. The last 15 years have been extremely busy ones for the Ham Foundation with Bob overseeing the foundation’s grantmaking efforts totaling some $7 million during his tenure.
“All of us at the foundation will miss Bob and his counsel, and we thank him for his tireless efforts on behalf of the Mt. Washington Valley, Fryeburg, and Bridgton advisory areas.
“We are thrilled that Dot Seybold, having served as a director of the foundation since 1999, will become the next executive director.
“She is not only familiar with the foundation and its operations, she has lived in the Mount Washington Valley since 1976. Dot is well-known in the area for having worked as marketing director and then general manager for the retail development of Settlers Green properties and for her involvement with numerous community organizations, including Starting Point and North Conway Community Center.
Seybold also served as president of Vaughan Community Services during its recent capital campaign to construct the new food pantry and renovated the Vaughan Learning Center. Both projects are nearing completion.
She and her husband, Russ, former owners of the Conway Scenic Railway, live in Jackson.
The Kendal C. and Anna Ham Foundation’s mission is to improve community life in the Mount Washington Valley of New Hampshire, Fryeburg and Bridgton, Maine.
The Ham Foundation welcomes requests from organizations that are defined as Section 501(c)(3) that are located in the Mount Washington Valley, and the Fryeburg and Bridgton area, and has supported many local non-profits.
The foundation does not consider more than one proposal from the same organization within a 12-month period. Grants are not made for annual operating support.
For information on the grant process, go to hamcharitablefoundation.org.
Applications for the next grant cycle must be received no later than July 31.
