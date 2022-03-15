BRETTON WOODS — Cranmore Mountain Resort owner Brian Fairbank was among the Class of 2020 inductees to the U.S. Ski and Snowboard Hall of Fame in ceremonies held at the Omni Mount Washington Resort Saturday evening, March 5.
In a press release from the Ski Hall of Fame, based in Ishpeming, Mich., Fairbank was recognized as a pioneer in green energy and sustainability, installing a 1.5-megawatt wind turbine at Jiminy Peak. His innovative thinking later sparked the addition of a 2.3 MW solar facility, making Jiminy the first resort in America powered by 100 percent local renewable energy.
In 2008, the National Ski Areas Association recognized the effort with the Golden Eagle Award.
During the opening ceremonies of the New England Ski Museum’s 25th Hannes Schneider Meister Cup, held at Cranmore earlier on March 5, Gov. Chris Sununu — a former CEO at his family’s Waterville Valley Resort before being elected governor — saluted the contributions that Fairbank has made to New England skiing, saying that he was always a person “on the other end of the phone to call for advice.”
“Brian Fairbank and the Fairbank Group have done so much for the ski industry not only here at Cranmore but across New England,” said Sununu.
Cranmore General Manager and President Ben Wilcox also spoke, noting that when Fairbank and son Tyler bought Cranmore in 2010 along with partner Joe O‘Donnell, "they had a vision for upgrading and expanding Cranmore’s facilities, which they have done over the past decade."
Also as part of the opening ceremonies, Hall of Fame member and pioneering extreme skiing star Dan Egan presented Fairbank with a proclamation that welcomed him to the Hall of Fame. Egan also served as master of ceremonies that night at the Omni Mount Washington Resort event.
In an interview after the Schneider Cup opening ceremonies Saturday morning, Fairbank, accompanied by his wife, Vicki, said that getting selected for the Hall of Fame was “probably the biggest honor of my life.”
Interviewed this week, Fairbank said he was welcomed to his induction by Egan and David Ingemie, former executive director of the Mt. Washington Valley Chamber of Commerce in the mid-1970s, past director of U.S. Snowsports Industries of America and a member of the Ski and Snowboard Hall of Fame.
In his speech, Fairbank asked the 200 people gathered to shut their eyes and to recall their first day on skis or snowboards, noting that he discovered his passion for the sport 70 years ago when skiing at a small resort outside Buffalo, N.Y., when he was 6.
That love of skiing has stayed with him to this day.
“You know,” said Fairbank, “I got the Lifetime Achievement Award from NSA (the National Ski Areas Association) in 2017 and I figured that was the milestone in my life that I would remember forever. And then this cropped up. I am greatly honored.”
The Fairbank Group bought Cranmore Mountain Resort in 2010.
The partners have redeveloped the historic pioneering ski resort extensively, including upgrading snowmaking and lift facilities, adding a tubing park and Mountain Adventure Center. They are currently in the midst of Phase II of the Kearsarge Brook base area condominium project that is intended to lead to a redevelopment of base lodge facilities.
A groundbreaking ceremony is slated for today at 10 a.m. at Cranmore for the Fairbank Lodge, the next phase of Cranmore’s base area redevelopment plan.
The Fairbank Lodge will replace Cranmore’s existing base lodge and will include 18,000 square feet of new ski facilities and amenities for day guests, along with 15 residential condominiums.
As part of the groundbreaking, a tour will be held afterward of the new Artist Falls Lodge, located at the base of Cranmore’s Tubing Center and next to the Cranmore’s new 89-room hotel at the site of the former Cranmore Fitness Center. Cranmore is partnering with Lafrance Hospitality Associates to build the new 89-room hotel that is scheduled to be completed in late fall.
The hotel will be a Fairfield Marriott brand.
Fairbank said he believes in North Conway as a destination resort and the "No. 1 Ski Town in North America."
"I truly think it is — and we draw people in summer and fall as well, for our restaurants, our lodging, our shopping ... And where else can you find that view of Mount Washington, right?"
