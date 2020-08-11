CONCORD — For the first time since March 27, buses from three major New England bus lines will begin transporting passengers among destinations in Maine, New Hampshire, Massachusetts and New York City.
Concord Coach Lines, Dartmouth Coach and Boston Express will be back in operation on Sunday, Aug. 16, with operations to Boston and Logan Airport.
Dartmouth Coach will run reduced service to and from New York City on Fridays and Sundays, while Concord Coach has not resumed its New York City services.
“We are back in operation because we believe we can do so safely,” said Benjamin Blunt, vice president of Concord Coach Lines.
“Safety has always been our primary concern, but now that must include health safety, and we’ve instituted strict protocols and new measures with that specific mandate in mind,” Blunt said.
The most notable changes passengers will see include physical reconfigurations of each line’s coaches and passenger capacity.
“We’ve installed plexiglass shields around every headrest; will run at a reduced capacity; have installed upgraded air filtration in our terminals and on our buses; and have instituted a wide variety of new cleaning protocols,” said Blunt.
Other safety steps include:
• Plexiglass partitions at every ticketing counter and at bus gates.
• Hand sanitizer available at counters, within terminals, on buses.
• Scanned “contactless” ticketing.
• Electrostatic foggers to spray buses daily.
• Masks required for passengers throughout their trip (also for drivers).
• High-touch surfaces will be cleaned regularly on buses and in terminals.
• Employees all trained on proper COVID-19 cleaning and PPE procedures.
• Employees will be temperature checked at the start of every shift.
“As with every other business, we have had to engineer our reopening toward operating safely, while providing a service that hundreds of thousands of people depend on each year,” said Blunt. “We will run reduced service levels from our pre-pandemic schedules, but we are focused on continuing to provide a frequent and convenient transportation alternative to our customers.”
For a detailed video explanation and more information about the new COVID19 protocols, and to review scheduled service levels, go to concordcoachlines.com.
