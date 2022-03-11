CHANDLER’S PURCHASE — The Mount Washington Cog Railway Co. on March 4 presented revised plans for new facilities on the summit of Mount Washington to the state commission that oversees operations there.
Cog officials said the goal is to relieve congestion in front of the Sherman Adams Building and provide new services to Cog passengers and other visitors to the 6,288-foot summit.
The plans, which include a new 250-by-120-foot maintenance facility near the Marshfield Base Station, were presented to the 12-member commission by Cog President Wayne Presby and Cog counsel Earl Duval of Loudon.
State Natural and Cultural Resources Commissioner Sarah Stewart enthusiastically introduced the slideshow presentation and commended the Cog owners’ willingness to rethink their plans after getting negative feedback on an earlier proposal.
That proposal, presented Aug. 6, 2019, included the now-canceled 120-foot-long “track restoration” project, with a ramp and elevated platform atop steel posts on the Cog’s right-of-way easement in front of the Sherman Adams Building.
The easement begins at the edge of the summit circle; it starts at 99 feet wide and shrinks to 50 feet.
The Cog and Michael Haley of the state Attorney General’s office are working on amendments to the company’s right-of-way easement to clarify what it can and can’t do there. The agreement must be approved by the governor and Executive Council.
Stewart said the Cog owners returned this year with an innovative plan for “Lizzie’s Station” that would be built entirely on a 99-foot-wide strip of land the company owns outside the summit circle of the 60-acre Mount Washington State Park.
Under the new plan, Presby and Duval said from mid-May to mid-October, passengers would get off and on Cog trains from an 80-foot-long, ADA-compliant platform at Lizzie’s Station.
From there, they could go to the Sherman Adams Building by hiking a short distance up the AMC Nelson Crag Trail or by riding in a single back-and-forth shuttle train. Current arrangements would remain in place during shoulder seasons in early May and late October.
Building Lizzie’s Station would require installing a new transfer switch and two new parallel tracks, each about 500 feet long.
Presby envisions the Cog would park a total of 18 custom-made coaches, designed to provide bathrooms, shelter, dining and sleepers, with 140-square-foot, RV-like compartments. Connections would be made to the existing electric power line, and a new artesian well drilled. Wastewater effluent would be piped to the Base Station leach field, and all solids would be taken down the mountain by rail. Fiber optic cable, available to everyone on the summit, would be attached to the Cog’s track.
Cog passengers, through the use of QR codes, signs and screens, could learn about the summit’s history, flora and fauna, and weather plus its role as a telecommunications hub.
“My first impression is that I love (this plan); it’s a great solution!” exclaimed former Mt. Washington Auto Road general manager Howie Wemyss, who still represents the Auto Road on the commission. Wemyss said he’d be happy to accompany Presby and Duval when they seek building permits from the Coos County Planning Board for the Unincorporated Places.
“Wayne and Earl really came to the table, and we no longer have this dark cloud — the proposed (2019) track restoration project — hanging over our heads,” said state Parks and Recreation Director Phil Bryce, who represents the state Department of Natural and Cultural Resources on the commission.
“I’m pleased that the proposed Lizzie’s Station would be tucked in underneath the (east-facing) side of the summit cone where it will have little visual impact on the Presidential Range and surrounding communities,” said state Sen. Jeb Bradley of Wolfeboro, who chairs the commission, noting he’s climbed around that rugged area many times.
A stretch of the Auto Road, existing Cog tracks, kerosene storage tanks, and the site of long-dismantled barracks built to house participants in a military research project are on that more-disturbed side of the summit, Bradley noted.
“I really appreciate the creative thinking involved,” said commission member Chris Thayer of Sugar Hill, who represents the Appalachian Mountain Club as its director of government and partner relations.
The project is expected to take five years to build and likely would include adding 20,000 square feet to the maintenance building so Cog employees can manufacture the coach frames into which already-fabricated materials would be installed.
“We wouldn’t want to disturb ongoing Cog operations, so we’re planning this as a ‘prefab’ operation,” he said.
The Forest Service will have to sign off on the project on behalf of the abutting almost 800,000-acre White Mountain National Forest.
WMNF Forest Supervisor and Commission member Derek Ibarguen listened to the presentation but made no comment.
The name Lizzie’s Station recognizes the site, long marked by a painted sign atop a pyramid of stones, where 23-year-old Lizzie Bourne of Kennebunk, Maine, died of exhaustion and exposure in stormy, below-freezing weather in 1855, just a few hundred feet below the Tip-Top House. Author Nicholas Howe related the story in his 2000 book, “Not Without Peril: 150 Years of Misadventure on the Presidential Range.”
The commission also reviewed vision statements by its members and the public, agreeing on common goals and ideas that needed further discussion.
Bradley reported that former Gov. John Lynch was unable to accept the commission’s request to serve as facilitator for its master planning project. The four-term governor (2005-2013) just became a senior lecturer of business administration at Harvard Business School in Boston.
Bradley said he would consult with Professor Rachel Viscomi, director of the Harvard Negotiation and Mediation Clinical Program at Harvard Law School, about other possible facilitators.
Two commission members left before the Cog plans were presented: attorney Jack Middleton of Freedom, who represents the Mt. Washington Observatory, and vice chair Ed Bergeron of North Conway, who has served as Obs interim director.
Other members not on hand included state Rep. Karen Umberger of North Conway, Paul Ingersoll of Berlin and Drew Scamman of Townsquare Media. Paul Fitzgerald of Laconia has submitted his resignation to Gov. Chris Sununu.
The commission’s next meeting is scheduled at 9:30 a.m. on March 25 at the AMC Highland Center in Carroll.
