CONWAY — About a month ago, espresso connoisseurs Lory and Max Arietti opened the doors to their new coffee shop, Cafe Italia, which is located in North Conway Village.
This is not the first business these two entrepreneurs have owned in the Mount Washington Valley.
This power couple moved here from Turin, Italy, several years ago. In 2017, they purchased The Met Coffee House from Howard Stanten and Erin Wright and quickly realized they were spending more time inside the shop than they initially thought they would be.
They ended up selling The Met and purchased and ran a bed-and-breakfast on Kearsarge Road for about two years.
But, as Lory said, “I like spending time with people and socializing. I couldn’t do that in the bed-and-breakfast.”
Max opened a gelato store in Wolfeboro, but the seasonal business and commute wasn’t what they truly wanted. Their hearts were set on opening an authentic Italian cafe in the village, so they waited for the perfect storefront to come along.
Following their experience running the bed-and-breakfast, Lory worked at Vito Marcello’s Italian Bistro and then Banners Restaurant for a couple of years. She said, “We work all day long for other people, why not work for us?”
Finally, their perfect space opened up.
Lory and Max renovated and decorated the shop with scenic landscapes from around Italy to add to the atmosphere.
At first sight, the menu bears similar characteristics to that of The Met, but Cafe Italia puts its own spin on it.
As Max describes it, “The coffee here is special. It is more Italian ... it is very, very special coffee.”
Their espresso machine is calibrated to a very specific temperature, he said, and has a filter that enhances the natural taste of the espresso and coffee.
It takes a Lavazza specialist around two hours to calibrate their espresso machine, Max said.
As well as serving authentic Italian coffee, they have homemade pastries, including croissants, danishes, tiramisu and cannolis, and they will be offering weekly specials.
Max and Lory said they are setting up their coffee shop to be as authentic as possible with hopes of franchising in the near future.
Max, being tech-savvy, designed their website and logo. Once the seasons change and the weather is warmer, they plan on having live music on Saturdays.
Cafe italia, located at 2627 White Mountain Highway in North Conway, is open Wednesdays-Mondays from 6:30 a.m.-6 p.m.. For more information, call (603) 733-8234, go to cafeitaliashop.com, or find them on their Facebook page.
