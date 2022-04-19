CONWAY — North Conway Disposal Service was started by Mitch Drew’s grandfather, Roger Drew, in 1971.
According to Mitch, “he employed many in the early years of the business, which was mostly family. My father, Aron Drew, and uncle Brandon Drew began working for him and ran the company for many years until my grandfather’s passing in 2009.”
At that time, Mitch and his uncle Brandon Drew became the owners, working side by side in 2015.
“In 2015, I received my CDL license and took partial ownership of the business,” he said. “I have been running the company by myself since 2016.”
Mitch continued: “We make it our goal to provide honest and quality service to the Mount Washington Valley and plan to do so for many more years to come!”
He added: “I myself am the third generation that has been in the business, and my son Dawson, who was born in 2021, will hopefully take over when the time comes and will be the fourth generation to run the septic business.”
“We offer septic tank pumping both commercial and residential,” Mitch said.
“We also install riser covers for easy access to the septic tank in case of emergency situations. We also provide small septic tank repairs such as broken septic covers or broken/damaged baffles inside the septic tank.”
Daily business hours are Monday-Friday from 7 a.m.-4:30 p.m. They also provide emergency septic pumping during the week and weekends.
For more information about North Conway Disposal septic service, call (603) 356-3040. You can also email mitchdrew92@gmail.com.
