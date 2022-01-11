GLEN — Black Bear Realty has announced that Realtor and entrepreneur Chellsey Latham has purchased the well-known real estate firm.
Latham, a North Conway resident, brings years of customer service and management skills to the company.
Former owner Paul Mayer will continue on as managing broker during the initial transition period and remain onboard through 2023.
Latham said she was drawn to Black Bear Realty because of its boutique style of customer service and values.
In a world where everything revolves around expansion, and the “bigger is better” mentality, she felt it was time to refocus and use Black Bear’s foundation and keep high quality, but a small firm of outstanding Realtors in the valley.
“Clients deserve to be treated like people, not just another transaction. When we get to know a person, we can better help them achieve their real estate goals,” says Latham.
Mayer, past president of the White Mountain Board of Realtors, said he is excited to turn the reins over to Latham.
“Everything is changing in the real estate industry. But the one thing that needs to remain constant is our commitment to our customers. I think Chellsey will help Black Bear Realty grow while maintaining the high level of customer service our clients have come to expect throughout the years,” said Mayer.
In related news, Black Bear Realty also recently announced that Realtor Abbey Moore has joined the firm.
Born in South Africa, Moore spent most of her childhood outdoors, where she developed her love of exploration, sense of adventure and thirst for knowledge. At the age of 19, Moore moved to London to pursue a teaching degree and taught for seven years.
Moore’s entrepreneurial spirit eventually led her away from the classroom, and she started her own dog walking and boarding business, Leading Dogs Ltd.
Her love of exploration kept her traveling, however, and eventually brought her to New Hampshire in 2013. She traveled to over 35 countries before finding her forever home here in the White Mountains.
After retaining her residency, Moore once again put her entrepreneurial spirit to work and formed her own property management company. This led Moore to pursue her career in real estate.
“Becoming a Realtor seemed like a natural progression,” Moore stated. “Many of my clients and friends wanted me to be their real estate agent. They felt I had a vast knowledge about properties in this area, but I couldn’t help them without obtaining my real estate license. Now I can share my knowledge with everyone.”
Latham stated, “I’ve known Abbey for a long time, and her customer-first attitude makes her a great addition to our boutique real estate firm.”
Moore speaks four languages, plays three musical instruments and is an avid volunteer.
For more information, contact Black Bear Realty at (603) 383-8080. The office is located in Patch’s Market Place on Route 302 in Glen.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.