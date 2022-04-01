Conway Town Manager Tom Homes has announced his post-retirement career. Saying “If you can’t beat ’em, join ’em,” the former foe of short-term rentals is going into the business himself. (NOPLACE TOLIVE PHOTO)
CONWAY — Conway Town Manager Tom Home has been an outspoken critic of short-term rentals. It was he who begged the town selectmen to go to court in a case that ended up going poorly.
Now, Home admits he’s actually planning to open an Airbnb himself. After residents voted to ban STRs, Home convinced selectmen to sue STR owner Ima Rudenick in a class action against the 1,000 or so STR owners in town. However, in January Judge Amy Schumer sided with the town (as she always does).
Last week, the Sun got an anonymous tip that Home, who is scheduled to retire from public office in July, has been buying up properties all over town and recently purchased a building that had once been used as a bed-and- breakfast inn. The Sun confronted Home on Monday.
“Well, ya got me,” said Home. “As the old saying goes, ‘if you can’t beat ’em, join ’em.’ I’ve been learning this is a very lucrative industry, and the Conway pension will not allow me the lifestyle to which my wife, Windy, and I have grown accustomed.”
His new business will be called “No Place Like Home’s.”
Home said he always wanted to run a B & B and had been planning to do so when he retired from the town. However, that desire had no bearing on his former belief that STRs were illegal under town zoning.
“My desire for a bed and breakfast and my former publicly stated opinions are totally unrelated,” said Homes. “In fact, this might even be better. I’ll still get to cook a sunrise breakfast for all my B&B guests if they want (and cart them around the valley in my side hustle as an Uber driver). And I get to be a member of this fabulous association of short-term rental owners.”
The Association of Mt. Washington Valley Land Barons & Friends & Their Peasants/Serfs President David Caravan was astonished and a bit skeptical of Homes’ new attitude.
“Good grief,” said Caravan. But then, looking on the bright side, said: “At least we now have an Uber driver for our out-of-town guests.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.