I was disappointed to not be able to compete in this year's Mount Washington Valley Mr. contest, but I was called out of town last minute. Vice President Kamala Harris, tasked by President Biden to oversee the underage migrant crisis at the Mexican border, wasted no time taking action. As the special envoy from Lovell, I was tapped by the vice president to make an emergency trip to El Paso to tour the overcrowded migrant facilities and advise on the humanitarian crisis of unaccompanied minors crossing the border.
I have to say it caused quite a stir when Air Force Two landed at the Eastern Slope Regional Airport in Fryeburg. I grabbed my backpack and boarded the plane where I was greeted by Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas and his team. As we headed to the southern border I was briefed on the mission.
After touring one facility and conversing with several of the detainees, I joined Sens. Ted Cruz, John Cornyn and Lindsey Graham on their border patrol-guided cruise down the Rio Grande. Mine was an effort to quell tensions and bridge the party divide on the issue of immigration. The senators started out excitable and reactive, but as I detailed for them my plan for diminishing the major minor crisis, the volatility subsided. These are not unreasonable men, and they proved their willingness to compromise. My efforts at rapprochement were successful and helped to right their course.
With tensions abated, we were able to enjoy the tranquillity of the afternoon cruise on the muddy water, and any apprehensions or safety concerns were allayed as we were helmed and flanked by border patrol agents bearing M4 automatic rifles.
There was banter and good cheer as the senators recounted stories. All had a good chuckle over the hashtag #LadyGraham, purportedly Lindsey's nickname among male sex workers. Then there were the tales of that wacky Lee Harvey Oswald, the man Ted Cruz remembers fondly as Uncle Lee. And John Cornyn discussed the fallout he received because he questioned systemic racism. Then again, so did I!
As for Ted Cruz, only weeks ago he took his own children to Mexico so that they could witness and better understand the struggles facing the impoverished nation. I have no doubt they will learn from their father and perhaps even embody his unique degree of compassion. With a father so on top of being a "good dad" as well as a hell of a swell guy, some day they, too, might answer the calling to a selfless life of public service.
After an exhausting day I was more than ready for a good night's sleep. A cot had been prepared for me at one of the mass detention centers, and as several children huddled together on the floor in a corner, I drifted off into to a well-earned sleep.
It seemed I wouldn't be headed home immediately. Next stop, the Suez Canal. Because of my humanitarian relief expertise, Hillary Clinton made a personal appeal to me to assist in the Ever Given debacle, the Empire State Building-sized cargo vessel wedged into Egypt clogging the Suez Canal. She asked that I tend to the multitude of containers filled with sex trafficking victims to ensure that they had what they needed to carry them through the unanticipated setback. It likely won't be an extended delay, what with that bulldozer working overtime to free the vessel. The pedophiles in Rotterdam awaiting the "cargo" will have to be patient.
Hopefully I'll have time for a little R&R before my next journey. After demonstrating and then lobbying for the Fryeburg group Community Water Justice against Nestle over the sale of Poland Spring to the private equity firm One Rock Capital, I'm planning to spend my summer feverishly bottling my own water to take to Georgia for the November elections. Despite the misguided attempts at voter suppression by Georgia Republicans and Governor Brian Kemp, disenfranchised voters of color at the polls will not go dry on my watch!
I had no idea retirement would be so draining! Hopefully 2022 will be a quieter year and will allow me to fulfill my dream of being crowned Mount Washington Valley Mr. I've already begun the fundraising for my non-profit of choice, Black Lives Matter.
