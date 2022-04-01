If you’re feeling weird, and it don’t feel good, who ya gonna call? I would call an ambulance. When diesel exhaust doesn’t blend well with definitive care, one local rescue service hopes an electric ambulance will cure what ails you.
A new emergency unit being rolled out by Shock and Awww Vehicles for Emergencies (SAVE) is the Wide Amperage Assist Ambulance or Waaambulance and it’s just what the doctor ordered. With so much juice available, this rig is capable of some pretty amazing feats. Old internal combustion engine ambulances required all kinds of electrical upgrades to power equipment like stretchers, cardiac monitors and AEDs, but this thing is a big battery on wheels. No more waiting for a defibrillator to charge before shocking, just hook up a weak cardiac patient as they’re wheeled in and ride the lightning all the way to the hospital.
In fact, there are cardiac leads mounted internally and externally for convenience.
“Remember when a road service guy would pull up to jump a car with a dead battery? Those trucks have nothing on us!” said a SAVE spokesperson. The Waaambulance also features “Nosy Neighbor Mode” that allows the crew to adjust the tint gradient of the windows and flash updates on the exclusive external Infoscreen, with patient permission, of course. The Infoscreen also offers Instashare for real time social media updates. After all, “no pics, it didn’t happen!”
And talk about eco-friendly? With the proliferation of solar farms, charging the Waaambulance is easier than ever (*solar charging may not be available to Lovell residents).
Like any new technology, there are drawbacks. Cardiac patients should ideally live close to a hospital. Even regenerative braking and solar roof panels have their limits on cloudy days. “It’s always concerning when the vehicle goes into limp mode as power is drawn down with excessive equipment and defibrillator use, but the crew can choose the “Power Saver” mode that sheds excess energy to things like the emergency strobes and siren,” says SAVE. Studies find that most drivers don’t pay attention to those warnings anyway. Under extreme low-power conditions the self-propelled stretcher can be operated in “Road Mode” while an EMT rides on the folding step. (Higher licensed providers are exempt from embarrassing themselves while
operating in Road Mode.)
The features don’t stop at the patient compartment. The crew up front has their own
supplemental oxygen supply that operates under positive pressure to help alleviate sleep apnea during stand-by calls. Standard oxygen enrichment can be added to the climate control system incrementally to stimulate crew energy on long transports and when working back to back shifts. The center console features radio signal boost and doubles as a microwave oven at snack time.
The members of the rescue squad are understandably skeptical of all this new technology, but the chief is excited for all the potential savings to the budget. The new Waaambulance will be in service soon and screaming to a call near you. If you’d like to see one for yourself, you know who to call.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.