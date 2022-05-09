JACKSON — On Saturday, May 7, at approximately 10:30 a.m., the Jackson Police Department was dispatched to a reported two-vehicle crash on Black Mountain Road (Route 16B) just north of the Jackson Post Office.
Jackson Fire/Rescue and Bartlett Jackson Ambulance and North Conway Ambulance were dispatched to the scene as well.
Upon arrival, Officer Martin Bourque and Chief Chris Perley encountered two vehicles in the roadway that had sustained heavy damage and multiple air bag deployment.
Drivers and occupants were all out of their respective vehicles, were apparently unharmed and did not require treatment of any injuries.
Initial investigation revealed that a 2022 white GMC Terrain compact SUV was traveling southbound and while negotiating a sharp curve in the road, was momentarily distracted, crossed the center line, and struck a 2015 Chrysler minivan that was traveling north.
The driver and occupant of the GMC were visitors from Bermuda in a rental vehicle. The driver and sole occupant of the minivan was a Jackson resident.
All people involved in the crash were cleared by ambulance personnel and the vehicles were towed from the scene by Hurteaus/Crowells towing and Bryant Towing.
No charges were filed; probable cause of the crash was driver inattention or distraction.
