Do you wake up bright eyed and bushy tailed, ready to take on the challenges of the day ahead or do you long for the day when you will feel well rested? These days, fatigue is a common complaint from many of our patients, especially during times of high stress.
Some people fall asleep just fine but then wake up sometime around 2-4 a.m., with the wheels in their head spinning and their thoughts running away from them. Others struggle to fall asleep at a decent hour or they sleep fitfully, tossing and turning all night, feeling barely rested when the alarm goes off.
The Sleep Management Institute estimates 30-50 percent of the general population is affected by insomnia with 10 percent having chronic sleep issues.
Insomnia can be brought on by anxiety, worry, stress, chronic pain or illness. It can also be the side effect of a modern lifestyle that leads us to be overstimulated, cutting our sleep short. Exposure to artificial light, including blue light from technology screens, for instance, stimulates the brain. Using these devices at night tells our brain that it is time to be awake and alert, which is hardly conducive to getting a good night’s rest.
Sleep is such an important indicator of overall health and well-being. High quality rest is vital throughout our lifespan and a lack of sleep can become a vicious cycle. When we don’t sleep enough or we get poor quality sleep, our health suffers. Chronic health conditions can interfere with sleep. Also, the more we struggle with insomnia, the more anxiety provoking sleep becomes, which in turn interferes with getting a good night’s sleep. It can be so exhausting.
Most of us know that getting a good night’s sleep is important, but too few of us actually make sleep a high priority. Those with high sleep debt may have forgotten what being truly rested feels like.
On average, according to the Natural Sleep Foundation, recommended sleep varies by age:
• Newborns (0-3 months): 14-17 hours each day.
• Infants (4-11 months): 12-15 hours.
• Toddlers (1-2 years): 11-14 hours.
• Preschoolers (3-5): 10-13 hours.
• School age children (6-13): 9-11 hours.
• Teenagers (14-17): 8-10 hours.
• Younger adults (18-25): 7-9 hours.
• Adults (26-64): 7-9 hours.
• Older adults (65+): 7-8 hours.
How much sleep are you consistently getting?
Many of us are missing the mark for recommended sleep and are feeling the consequences of this during our waking hours. This can affect our livelihood on a daily basis and over time can have major negative impacts on our health and quality of life. Sleep is our body’s prime time to rest, digest, repair and restore. These processes are critical for our physical, mental and emotional health.
The Sleep Management Institute lists the following as some side effects to sleep deprivation:
• Poor concentration and focus or brain fog.
• Difficulty with memory (a lack of sleep can be a huge contributor to cognitive decline as we age).
• Impaired motor coordination (being uncoordinated).
• Irritability and impaired social interaction.
• Motor vehicle accidents due to fatigued, sleep-deprived drivers.
• Higher incidence of chronic medical conditions including high blood pressure and diabetes, for example.
Knowing the consequences, you may now be asking: What can be done about insomnia?
Many lifestyle factors within our own control, can help set ourselves up for a good night’s sleep. These include:
• A healthy diet, limiting sugar and processed foods, especially close to bedtime (best to stop eating 3 hours before bed).
• Minimizing caffeine intake, especially in the afternoon.
• Regular exercise.
• A consistent sleep schedule and bedtime routine.
• A comfortable, dark, cool bedroom environment.
• Minimizing artificial light and screen time within two hours of bedtime.
If you struggle to fall asleep, there are safe, natural remedies you might try.
These include the use of sleep-inducing white noise, ocean waves, waterfalls or rainforest sounds. Calming mantras or meditation before bed, deep breathing techniques, essential oils or relaxing teas can also be wonderful for reducing stress or anxiety and promoting sleep. A warm bath or foot soak is another effective way to help the body relax into sleep by lifting then dropping body temperature.
If you are still struggling to get a good night’s rest, a Functional Medicine practitioner can help you get to the root cause so that you can optimize your sleep and your health.
For more information on insomnia, anxiety and other health topics, go to the Health Library at discoverhealthfmc.com.
Trish Chaput is the health coach at Discover Health Functional Medicine Center.
