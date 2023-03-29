Find more joy, less stress through guided journaling
Your intuitive voice matters. What you think, what you feel, what you value matters. And you need to be able to hear your own voice to sift through information and get done the things that matter to you.
Guided journaling is one way to achieve this goal, allowing us to listen to our own inner voice apart from the noise of busy everyday lives. It’s what I call a keystone habit, giving us a tool to access our inner compasses to get through life with more joy and less stress.
Your world has a vast amount of information for you and you need your inner voice to co-create a guidance system that directs you toward more joy, less stress.
Information needs to be guided to become knowledge. Knowledge is then verified to become understanding, which in turn is gut-checked to the point it becomes something you know intuitively.
Even the physical process of journaling helps you to see more clearly.
Handwriting engages the right and left brain. Writing accesses the left hemisphere of the brain, which is analytical, linear and logical. While your left brain is occupied forming words, your right brain is free to do what it does best — create, get the big picture and feel around for what’s right.
The two together co-create your trained intuition; the process masters that voice inside of you, helping you to discern all the data coming in, steering your life with a very powerful compass.
The “deep see” exploration of your journals can guide you step by step in transforming information into inner knowing.
Why is guided journaling so effective in getting you more joy, less stress?
When trained, it’s a full mind-body-spirit exercise you can participate in anywhere at any time to gain clarity and peace — instantly.
Guided journaling has physical benefits:
• Lowering internal stress.
• Lowering blood pressure.
• Raising mood levels.
• Improving the immune system, liver function and sleep.
It has mental benefits:
• Organizing your thoughts and events in the day.
• Improving your mindfulness practice.
• Helping with problem-solving.
• Increasing focus and memory.
• Helping to change your perspectives for the better.
• Enaging your imagination to ignite creativity.
It has emotional benefits:
• Helping you to explore, process and disperse emotions.
• Improving coping and grieving skills.
• Speeding up recovery from traumatic events.
• Helping you enjoy life more by slowing down and discovering more meaning.
• Improving your intuitive knowing
• Sharpening access to your inner voice.
• Raising your spirit.
It has social benefits:
• Improving communication/writing and speaking skills.
• Boosting social self-confidence.
• Helping discern relationship boundaries.
• Releasing tension within relationships.
• Improving self-esteem.
• Clarifying relationship goals.
Guided journaling is not like a Facebook post where you list the day’s events; it’s a guided journal, where you write and learn from your experiences by intentionally exploring the meaning, significance and your evolving perspectives about those events.
If you harvest your journal often, you’ll get spectacular results with more joy, less stress.
Harvesting your journal is simply going back through journal entries to extract knowledge and grow from the wisdom you find there.
When you journal, date each entry. Index the main events in each journal for easy reference. Keep it in a private place, so you hold nothing back on the page. Highlight the journals, tab them, explore the gratitude in them.
You can pick a problem, a nagging thought or a pattern of behavior you desire to explore. Your words will reveal patterns, both negative and positive, and it pays to notice them.
Here are some of the questions you can ask to guide you:
• What repetitive annoyance is catching your attention?
• What successes stand out to you? Did what you wrote then still ring true today? Ask yourself why, or why not?
When you extract your positive patterns, you can revel in the joy from rereading them as self-affirmations. For instance, I’ve harvested entire lists of my successes to keep on hand for when I’ve had times I felt like I was failing.
If you never reread your journals, you will still experience harvesting just through the act of writing. The process of harvesting is first achieved in the downloading of your thoughts, even if you never go back and reread them.
Getting the thoughts out of the invisible realm and down into the visible realm in front of you is the first full step toward more joy, less stress.
Anne Sirois is a guided journaling instructor available for hire for a variety of classes in self-care, organizational empowerment, teamwork, and leadership.
