Recently, I had the pleasure of teaching a virtual workshop for the Jackson Community Church on mindfulness for a healthy well-being. Our intention is to bring the community together to create health and well-being.
Here’s what I discovered: Most everyone is looking to increase their levels of joy and happiness in their lives by reducing stress and anxiety. It seems as a society we are constantly looking to improve our health in one way or another, and why not? Science shows mindfulness improves our everyday health and well-being. During this of all years, we need it even more.
There are numerous types of mindfulness activities that can sometimes create indecision on where to begin. Ever had the thought, “Oh my gosh, I don’t know where to begin, so I didn’t”? Well, here in this article, I hope to simplify those choices and create a pathway for you as each of us can integrate one or more practices into our daily routines and create moments, minutes, hours, days and weeks of ongoing happiness and joy!
Mindful movement — Mindful movement is where the breath and movement connect to create a deep awareness of the physical, emotional and mental well-being in the present moment. In my practice, I teach this through yoga. Whether it be a hatha yoga flow or a Yin/Restorative practice, we move our bodies with the breath to release and let go of inner chatter allowing for the flow of joy and happiness.
Mindful eating — Here we take time to plan what we eat, eat when we are hungry, choose healthy foods and portions and remove all distractions while eating. This practice tends to be one of the more challenging for me and many of my clients as it takes true commitment and focus. As I write this I’m chuckling about sharing a bag of Twizzlers yesterday with my friend Maureen, truly “mindless” eating. It happens. Each month, I teach a virtual plant-based cooking class to bring in the mindfulness of cooking and eating. Practice is the key.
Mindful listening — Listening to the nuances of soft sound, hearing and digesting what a person is communicating to us, relishing in the sounds of nature and music and processing the feeling of what we hear in our bodies versus our brain. What feelings does it conjure up? We all have our favorite genres, try listening to meditation music and notice how you feel.
Mindful energy — Being in the flow, creating a sense of movement energetically and being attuned to our physical, mental and emotional energy and where we place it in the moment.
My dad died recently and as I noticed the heaviness of grief, it became apparent this kind of energy needed to be cared for. My practice includes the use of Reiki healing energy and this type of healing is profound for removing stagnant energy and creating the natural healing flow of energy within the body. Our mind, body, spiritual connection is meant to be clear so our energy can flow through all aspects of us for a healthy well-being.
Mindfulness meditation — Meditation is key to all mindfulness as it slows the chatter of the mind, brings our breath and focus into attention and taps into the parasympathetic nervous system. This system is the opposite of fight and flight, which is where most Americans live, and the parasympathetic nervous system creates a healthy and healing response for the body to restore and repair itself naturally.
Mindfulness guidance — connecting with a holistic practitioner for guidance on where to begin, what baby steps to take on your pathway to health and well-being, whether you begin, physically, mentally or emotionally, eventually the pathway integrates all of these into a holistic plan or path; some would call a spiritual path to wholeness.
Where do I start you ask? Wisdom comes from within and whether you begin with mindful movement or a “guidance” call with me to create your plan, my role at Anjali Rose Bliss Healing is to mentor and guide you on this mindfulness process. During this year, many of us have gone to virtual platforms for movement classes and mindfulness activities. Any aspect of your path can be done virtually or in person with me.
Anjali Rose, MEd., RMT, RYT500 is a local community leader in the health and wellness field and a holistic health practitioner offering yoga, mindfulness, reiki, oracle cards, plant based cooking classes and retreats to individuals, community and corporate business. Recently she has gone international with clients in Japan. Look for what’s happening with classes and events at her new website anjali-rose.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.