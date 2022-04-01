CONWAY — When we talk about substance abuse, most people immediately think of opioids. There’s been a lot of good work to bring attention and solutions to this problem, and it’s helped — opioid deaths in New Hampshire have decreased during the pandemic, in marked contrast with most of the country. But did you know that even more people die of alcohol-related causes every year? Alcohol is at the root of about 95,000 annual deaths in the United States, compared with about 75,000 opioid deaths in 2020.
Every year, the clinical team at White Mountain Community Health Center analyzes our patient health data to look for trends to address. The continual increase in patients with alcohol use disorder is a growing concern. The percentage of primary care patients with a diagnosis of alcohol use disorder rose about 40 percent from 2019 to 2021. This isn’t just a pandemic phenomenon; the increase from 2015 to 2019 was even higher.
Hopefully, some of the increase can be attributed to an improvement in identifying patients suffering from this disorder and getting them treatment but it matches a larger trend of increased alcohol use disorder in the United States and New Hampshire. A 2019 study found that deaths from alcohol-related problems in the U.S. doubled in the previous 20 years. Since then, alcohol sales in New Hampshire increased by 10 percent in the first year of the pandemic and calls to helplines have increased.
White Mountain Community Health Center Operations Director Julie Hill, RN, who oversees our data analysis and clinical services, said, “There’s been a big focus on opioids in recent years, which is appropriate since opioid use skyrocketed suddenly, but alcohol is a huge persistent health issue in New Hampshire that can fly under the radar.”
Medical Director Deborah Cross, APRN, said she finds that patients who are struggling to cut back on alcohol have really different challenges from her opioid patients.
“There’s a lot of social pressure against opioid use, but there’s social pressure TO drink. It’s hard to avoid alcohol. People get offered drinks at parties, some workplaces even have events centered around drinking.”
There’s nothing wrong with alcohol in moderation for most people. Alcohol becomes a problem when you’re drinking enough that it has a detrimental effect on your health. The medical recommendation is that women should avoid having more than three drinks at once or seven drinks in a week, and men should avoid having more than four drinks at a time or 14 drinks in a week. Since this is based on physiological differences in the production of an enzyme that metabolizes alcohol, trans and intersex people should talk to their providers for guidance or use the lower number to be safe.
One drink is a 12-ounce beer with 5 percent alcohol content, five ounces of wine with 12 percent alcohol, and 1.5 ounces of hard liquor with 40 percent alcohol. Cross recommends that people who are questioning their drinking habits actually measure these amounts out when serving themselves.
Cross said, “Drinking more than this can have multiple negative health effects. It can lead to increased blood pressure, increased blood sugar, liver problems, acid reflux and dementia.”
White Mountain Community Health Center providers have seen this firsthand, as alcohol use disorder has been the root cause in some patient deaths in recent years, and in a number of debilitating injuries that have had cascading effects on patients’ wellness and livelihoods. Alcohol is a factor in about one out of three traffic deaths in New Hampshire, and in thousands of emergency medical calls every year.
Since 2015, the Health Center has screened every primary care patient annually for substance abuse, including alcohol, through a formal process called SBIRT we helped to pioneer. SBIRT, which stands for Screening, Brief Intervention, and Referral to Treatment, includes a measurable screening tool and referral for treatment when appropriate. The screening starts with a short written set of questions that quantify the patient’s drinking. If the patient is drinking a lot, providers follow up with the CAGE (Cut, Annoyed, Guilty and Eye) Questionnaire, which includes questions such as, “Have you ever felt you should cut down on your drinking?” These questions provide a starting place for a conversation about the patient’s drinking.
Hill says, “Implementing SBIRT has standardized the conversation, and allows us to quantify alcohol use. The screening tool gives us measurable, actionable data. It's not the simple "yes" or "no" question that was asked in the past. I consider the screening another vital sign. We ask everyone over the age of 12 about substance use. Everyone. It takes judgment out of the assessment and can uncover instances of use that can be quite unexpected, which then becomes an invitation for someone to talk.”
“Alcohol is a factor in so many health conditions, from diabetes to sleep problems, not to mention mental health, since people sometimes self-medicate by drinking. It’s important for providers to know if heavy drinking could be contributing to a patient’s health problems they’re trying to help solve.”
When a patient is diagnosed with alcohol use disorder, there’s no one-size-fits-all treatment. Cross said, “We would start with an assessment of the dysfunction they’re finding with it in terms of the effect on their life, then work with them to figure out, do they want to get hooked up with support through therapy, AA (Alcoholics Anonymous), medication management — there are a lot of options for treatment. We also look at whether there’s an underlying cause, are they using the alcohol to treat an anxiety order, depression, or is there a chronic pain problem, that type of thing.”
Cross added, “AA is a great group, but some people don’t like the “faith in a power greater than yourself” part of it, there’s a spiritual side to it. There’s another option, SMART Recovery, that doesn’t have that component that turns some people off.”
There are local SMART Recovery group meetings at the Endeavor House in Center Conway on Thursdays at 6 p.m., and at White Horse Recovery in North Conway on Fridays at 10 a.m. AA groups meet daily in North Conway and weekly around the area, with locations and times listed by town at nhaa.net and csoaamaine.org.
When asked if she had tips for people with probable alcohol use disorder who wanted to cut down on drinking on their own, Cross laughed, “No, you need help. If for some reason you really don’t want to talk to your provider, talk to somebody at least, look stuff up online, find a group. But you don’t need to do this by yourself, it’s too hard.”
Hill encouraged people who don’t have a problem with drinking to remember that some people do and to make things a little easier for them at social events.
“So many celebrations are planned around drinking. You want a festive drink," she said. "You might not know if someone else is trying to cut back, so it’s considerate to make sure you have nonalcoholic options. There are really good nonalcoholic beers now, and you can find great mocktail recipes online. I make one with a specialty seltzer, lime juice, apple cider vinegar, and salt. When you put the salt in, it fizzes, it’s really fun.”
Siena Kaplan-Thompson is director of communications and development at White Mountain Community Health Center. The health center is located just north of Conway Village and is taking new patients for primary care, dental care, family planning and substance abuse treatment. The health center serves all genders and ages and exists to make sure that everyone in Mt. Washington Valley can access really good health care, no matter what’s going on in their lives. Call (603) 447-8900 for more info or to make an appointment or go to whitemountainhealth.org to learn more.
