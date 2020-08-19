EFFINGHAM — Opening night of Green Mountain Conservation Group's Wonders of Water Art Exhibition will be Thursday, Aug. 20, from 5 to 6 p.m. via a Zoom meeting.
Sign in to the Zoom meeting here on Aug. 20 prior to 5 p.m. at gmcg.org/wonders-of-water-art-exhibition.
The Wonders of Water community art exhibition includes over 30 artists of all ages from across the watershed and beyond.
Their featured works explore the myriad ways that water influences our lives and celebrate the beauty of water in the world around us. Their creativity illuminates our daily, inseparable and indispensable relationship with water.
Celebrated local naturalist Dr. Rick Van de Poll will begin the evening with a reading from his recently published work "Crossing Higher Ground: Poetry From the Mountaintops", a book of poetry inspired by exploring countless mountaintops more than 50 years.
Participants will have the opportunity to speak about their artwork and interact with other artists. Participants' artwork will also be included on a traveling outdoor mural to be displayed at libraries and galleries throughout the watershed through September.
Some of the artists will have their artwork for sale with a portion of the proceeds donated to Green Mountain Conservation Group.
The sponsors of Wonders of Water are Chocorua Lake Conservancy, Effingham Library, Sandwich Library, Madison Library, Tamworth Library, Conway Library and Patricia Ladd Carega Gallery.
