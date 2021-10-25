EATON — Snowvillage Inn and Max’s Restaurant and Pub, located at 136 Stewart Road (off Brownfield Road) in Eaton Center, will be hosting an opening reception for artist J.P. Goodwin on Wednesday, Oct. 27, from 4 to 6 p.m.
This event is free and open to the public. An artisan cheese and cracker plate will be provided by the artist and beverages will be available for purchase. Goodwin’s art will be at the Inn during the end of October, and months of November and December.
“We’re delighted to have Goodwin’s work return to the inn. She is well-known in the valley not only for her beautiful artwork, but also as a designer and educator,” said Jen Kovach, innkeeper/owner of the Snowvillage Inn.
Goodwin, an award-winning artist with degrees in Fine Arts and Residential Design, has been a professional for 60 years. She is represented by galleries in Marblehead, Mass., North Conway and Chocorua. Her work hangs in collections throughout the United States, Cuba, Cyprus, Italy and England.
Past President of the Mount Washington Valley Arts Association and current board member of ArtWorks Gallery/Chocorua Creative Arts Center, she also facilitates the Friday Painter’s Group which paints en plein air throughout the Valley and annually at the Inn. This group is open to the public at no charge and carries on the tradition begun at Inns and Hotels of the White Mountains in the 19th century.
A muralist, restorer of oils, designer of fiber arts patterns, landscape designer and instructor round out her resume.
Goodwin teaches two popular workshops known as "Everyone Can Draw" and “Watercolor en Plein Air” through ArtWorks in Chocorua Village. She staunchly maintains that everyone can really draw.
For more information, call (603) 447-2818 or go to snowvillageinn.com.
