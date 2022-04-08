Ossipee Quilters’ Group Display at Ossipee Public Library

Quilts by the Ossipee Quilters’ Group are currently on display at Ossipee Public Library throughout April and May. (COURTESY PHOTO)

OSSIPEE — The Ossipee Public Library is presenting an exhibit of quilts made by the Ossipee Quilters’ Group.

The quilts will be on display in the meeting room of the Ossipee Public Library during the months of April and May.

The Quilting Group meets at the library on the second and fourth Thursdays of the month, from 1 to 4 p.m. New members are always welcome.

Contact the Ossipee Public Library for more information at (603) 539-6390 or email ossipeepubliclibrary@hotmail.com.

