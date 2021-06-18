CONWAY — The Mt Washington Valley Arts Association is thrilled to announce that it has received a $6,000 grant from the Robert & Dorothy Goldberg Charitable Foundation of Portland, Maine.
This grant money will go directly to help with the 49th Annual Art in the Park. The grant money is greatly appreciated in defraying the many expenses of the event.
Art in the Park is the signature event of the Arts Association and will be held Aug 7 and 8 in North Conway's Schouler Park. Approximately 60 artists from the New England area are expected to exhibit their fine arts and crafts. Paintings in oils, watercolor, acrylics, pastel and mixed media, as well as fine craft items, sculptures and photographs will be for sale. It is a perfect opportunity for buyers to meet and talk with the artists in a festive atmosphere. Several food vendors and Mountain Top musicians will add to the day.
The Mt. Washington Valley Arts Association is a community-focused, non-profit organization whose primary purpose is to promote the study, appreciation and display of the visual arts, particularly the art of the White Mountains. Its members live primarily in the Mount Washington Valley areas of New Hampshire and Maine.
For more information about Art in the Park, go to mwvarts.org.
