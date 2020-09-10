CONWAY — The Mt. Washington Valley Arts Association is reopening its doors to the Main Street Art Gallery in its new location. Still in Norcross Circle in North Conway but on the ground floor next to Sawyer River Trading Co.
The show "Nature's Bounty" runs through mid-October.
The new space offers more wall space to display the art works of 30 local and regional artists. Among the local artists are Rosemary Gubertavich, Chris Muzerall, Bob Gordon, Bill Fein and Valentina Kobilinsky. Among the regional artists are Mary Ellen Moran, Carol Dillingham, Don Onusseit, Julie L'Heureux and Sharon Allen.
These fine artists and craftsmen work in a wide variety of styles and media including oils, watercolors, acrylics, pastels, photography, glass and mixed media. Many artists express the beauty of nature in the region in a realistic style, many in a more expressive style and some are totally abstract. So many types of art to attract the eye and touch the heart.
The gallery is open Friday, Saturday and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. All art in the show is for sale including many reasonably priced prints and cards. To view more work by association members, check out the Met Coffee Houses in North Conway Village and Settlers Green.
The Mt. Washington Valley Arts Association is a non-profit organization that formed in the 1960s and encourages both professional and amateur artists to join, learn and grow their artistic passion.
For more information, go to mwvarts.org.
