Blue Sunset-Jeanne Ouellette

"Blue Sunset," by Jeanne Ouellette. Ouellette's work is currently on display at the Harvest Gold Gallery in Lovell, Maine. (COURTESY PHOTO)

LOVELL, Maine — Harvest Gold Gallery at 1082 Main St. in Center Lovell, Maine, will be showing an extensive collection of paintings created by Lovell artist Jeanne Ouellette. Her dreamy landscapes capture the ethereal beauty of Kezar Lake and Maine as a whole.

She started her career as an artist when she attended Colby College, graduating with her bachelor in arts. Later, she received a master's in landscape architecture from University of Massachusetts, Amherst. This led her to build her own landscape firm where she spent years developing a relationship with nature while designing beautiful outdoor spaces for people.

