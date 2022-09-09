LOVELL, Maine — Harvest Gold Gallery at 1082 Main St. in Center Lovell, Maine, will be showing an extensive collection of paintings created by Lovell artist Jeanne Ouellette. Her dreamy landscapes capture the ethereal beauty of Kezar Lake and Maine as a whole.
She started her career as an artist when she attended Colby College, graduating with her bachelor in arts. Later, she received a master's in landscape architecture from University of Massachusetts, Amherst. This led her to build her own landscape firm where she spent years developing a relationship with nature while designing beautiful outdoor spaces for people.
Over her years as a landscape architect, she found herself “at the intersection of the natural environment and design.” Ouellette decided to approach that relationship differently, through painting.
She has always been a very skilled draftsmans; a landscape designer that draws the plan for an outdoor landscape. Being a landscape designer is an art in itself, Jeanne knew she had the creativity inside herself to become a painter. Now, she is a working artist, painting Maine landscapes and sleepy New England towns.
Living in the valley of the White Mountains is a huge inspiration to Ouellette. Her goal is to capture the character of the places she paints, whether that is a small fishing town or flowing spring river. Many of her paintings showing at Harvest Gold Gallery feature tranquil water scenes.
For more information about Ouellette, her work or just the gallery in general, call (207) 925-6502, email harvestgoldjewelry@gmail.com or send message on instagram @harvestgoldgallery. If you can’t make it to the store in-person, check out Ouellettes work at harvestgoldgallery.com.
