CONWAY — The Mount Washington Valley Arts Association will be featuring Jeanette Fournier of Littleton as its featured artist for the month of November at the Met Coffee House in Settlers Green in North Conway.
Fournier is a self-taught wildlife artist whose work is inspired by nature. With family ties in both the White Mountains of New Hampshire and northern Vermont, her artwork comes from a passion for and love of the natural world in which she grew up and extended to other wild places she has lived and explored over the years.
Fournier specializes in illustrative watercolor paintings and detailed pencil drawings of animals, birds and nature. Her meticulous attention to detail is one of the hallmarks of her artwork. Her work has received numerous awards and been accepted into many national exhibitions.
She is a member of W.R.E.N., the Copley Society of Art, Society of Animal Artists, Guild of Boston Artists, New England Watercolor Society, Vermont Watercolor Society and North East Watercolor Society.
For more information on the MWV Arts Association, go to mwvarts.org. For more information on the Met Coffeehouse, go to metropolitancoffeehouse.com.
