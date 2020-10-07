JACKSON — The Jackson Art Studio and Gallery will hold a pop-up exhibition at the Wentworth Inn Tent, on Saturday, Oct. 10, and Sunday, Oct. 11.
“This is our first collaboration with the Wentworth Inn, located in the heart of Jackson Village,” said Melanie Barash Levitt, artist and owner of the Jackson Art Studio and Gallery.
Paying homage to the powerful autumn display created by Mother Nature, the work to be showcased in the pop-up gallery will allow people to remain outside while viewing the exhibition under a tent on the grounds of the inn.
Many of the paintings exhibited will have a fall theme, reflecting the color and vibrancy that surrounds us at this time of the year in northern New England. All of the artists are juried with the work of at least fourteen plus local artists featured. “What better place at this time of the year, “ Levitt said, “to showcase local artists and their work than right here in the middle of Jackson Village under a tent surrounded by the ultimate source of inspiration, our fall foliage.”
The work presented reflects the influences of impressionism, realism and abstract expressionism.
Levitt went on to say, “Art can bring people so much joy, and we need it during these stressful times. If you’re looking for ways to touch your soul, and broaden how you see this world, art can do that. Nothing can move you like art. Nothing can bring you a sense of peace and wonder like art. We’re very proud to offer this experience to the public.”
In addition to owning and running Jackson Art Studio and Gallery, Levitt teaches classes and is a professional painter. Her artwork resides in the homes of many collectors through the US, Canada and Europe. She’s been featured on Boston Chronicle (the ABC affiliate, WCVB-TV), New Hampshire Chronicle on WMUR-TV, along with a feature piece published in Boston Voyager Magazine.
Levitt takes advantage of the area’s beauty by spending as much time as possible painting outdoors or “en plein air.”
Her paintings are distinguished by her brush work and use of a palette knife to draw attention to color harmony and light. Additional information about her work along with other local artists at Jackson Art Studio and Gallery can be found on her website: www.jacksonartnh.com.
The Pop-Up Art will be held on Saturday, Oct, 10, from 11 a.m.-6 p.m., and on Sunday, Oct, 11, from 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Viewers are asked enter the tent at the back of the Wentworth Inn and do not walk through the inn. Masks required inside the tent at all times and number of people will be limited to allow for social distancing.
The event is free and open to the public. The Wentworth Inn is located at One Carter Notch Road, Jackson Village, NH 03846. For additional information, call (603) 387-3463.
